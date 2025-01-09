'Wigan Institute of Education' Launches in the Borough!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new teacher training provider in the borough, offering the most comprehensive classroom experience in Wigan, is now recruiting for September. The Wigan Institute of Education is based at Golborne High School, Wigan’s only OFSTED rated ‘Outstanding’ mainstream secondary school, and offers a Post Graduate Certificate in Education in either primary, secondary or post-16 education, with the opportunity to specialise in special educational needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed from two highly successful existing Wigan teacher- training partnerships, the Learning Futures Partnership and the Trinity Teaching Alliance, the Wigan Institute of Education is a unique provision in the region.

Joint alliance leader Matt Klinck said: ‘Our aim is to train local teachers to work in local schools. We understand our communities and the needs of our schools. We want to recruit people who are from our area -those who feel they have a connection and want to give something back.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course, which lasts from September to June, places trainee teachers in schools right at the start of the academic year. They immediately become full-time members of staff and are seen as such by the pupils.

Wigan Institute of Education course leaders Matt Klinck and Felicity Hayes.

‘Our PGCE trainees hit the ground running,’ added Felicity Hayes, who runs and designs the course along with Matt. ‘They learn in the classroom by watching experienced practitioners and they are then supported in their own teaching by highly experienced subject mentors. This is consolidated with regular theoretical input by the partnership on training Fridays.’

And although the name is the ‘Wigan Institute of Education’, the alliance is looking to admit trainees from a wide geographical area. Alison Stott, Headteacher of Golborne High School, explained: ‘We have many partnership schools across the region – in Warrington, Knowsley and Greater Manchester – and will work with our students in offering two contrasting placements according to their interest and specialisms. The important thing is that we develop a pipeline of talent from training to recruitment in schools, ensuring that we develop the best possible teachers for the future for our children.’

Other schools involved the alliance include Hawkley Hall High School, Byrchall High School and Winstanley College. Covering Merseyside as well, the partnership also includes Kirkby High School. Founding partner member, the Aspire Federation of SEND schools, adds a further dimension by offering high-quality special needs classroom training, the only training provider in the borough to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Klinck continued: ‘We have a vision for excellence, underpinned by our qualification being awarded jointly by the Universities of Cumbria and Warwick – again, making us unique in Wigan in working with a Russell Group organisation.’

Additionally, the Wigan Institute is also offering a primary phase for the first time this year, with Marus Bridge Primary School leading on the training. Already an established a high-achieving school in the borough, the team there will be working with a core group of partner schools to offer primary placements in the area from September 2025. Alison Atkinson, Lead Mentor and Deputy Headteacher says: ‘We are delighted to be working as part of an all-through teacher - training provider, offering comprehensive preparation for delivering the primary curriculum at Key Stage 1 and 2, and the necessary strong foundations for all children’s learning.’

The Wigan Institute of Education welcomes application from a wide variety potential applicants, whether it be those straight from university, career changes or from support staff who already work in schools. There are no barriers, claims the Wigan Institute of Education, when it comes to living locally, learning locally and training locally.

For further information and how to apply, visit: www.wiganinstitute.education or contact [email protected]