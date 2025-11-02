Wigan Juniors triumphant at County level chess

Figure 1 Adam Riahi , Pawns Section Winner, with his trophy

Wigan Community Chess Club (WCCC) excelled at the Lancashire County competition on Saturday November 1, with four of our young players participating. Two won their sections and another finished as runner-up.

“We are so proud of the children at our club and it was a joy to see them feeling confident enough to compete at county level” said Jacqui Boardman, WCCC chess coach.

“All the players did well, but we were particularly pleased that Michal Toncik and Adam Riahi managed to win their sections. Our club has only been running for just over a year, and to achieve this level of success makes it all worthwhile.”

Wigan Community Chess Club is a fun and inclusive junior club encouraging 6 to 16 year olds to learn to play chess and to develop their skills to their best ability. WCCC is a not-for-profit community venture, based at Clifton Street Community Centre, Worsley Mesnes, Wigan WN3 5HN. For anyone interested in bringing their child along, please email us at [email protected].

Figure 2 Michal Toncik, Bishops Section Winner

The Lancashire Chess Association manages chess at a County level and organises junior events to encourage more children to play chess. They create a fun and sociable environment whilst increasing the visibility of chess across Lancashire.