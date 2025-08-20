Wigan & Leigh College Opens New Adult Learning Campus

This September, Wigan residents will have a brand-new place to retrain, upskill, and unlock career opportunities with the opening of Wigan Adult Learning Centre.

Located in the heart of the town, the centre will give adults the chance to gain valuable qualifications, boost their confidence, and take exciting new steps towards their goals.

Housed in the refurbished Mesnes House, the centre will be a vibrant hub where adults can take the next step in their learning, from mastering English and Maths, launching professional careers in business & accounting or developing skills through employability and retraining programmes.

This exciting addition to the town is part of Wigan & Leigh College’s commitment to expanding opportunities for the community. With a growing number of adults in Wigan seeking to boost their qualifications, switch careers, progress to higher education or simply try something new, the centre will provide a dedicated, supportive environment designed with adult learners in mind.

Principal Anna Dawe said: “Wigan Adult Learning Centre has been established to provide adults with a dedicated space to re-engage with education, gain qualifications, and take the next step towards higher-level study or career progression.

“Our aim is to make sure every resident can access the skills and training they need to move forward. This centre is about creating opportunities, building confidence, and helping people take clear, practical steps towards their future.”

The college launched Leigh Adult Learning Centre in 2019, and its success has paved the way for a similar facility in Wigan. By bringing this new campus to the town centre, the college is ensuring that flexible, high-quality education is right on residents’ doorsteps, making it easier than ever to access learning opportunities.

The college will host its next Adult & HE Advice & Enrolment event on Tuesday 2nd September at the Centre for Advanced Technical Studies from 4.30pm – 7.00pm. Book your place here: https://wiganleighcollege.simplybook.it/v2/#book/category/80/count/1/