Wigan & Leigh Hospice crowned Charity of the Year

Staff and volunteers at Wigan & Leigh Hospice were delighted to receive the ‘Charity of the Year’ award at Wigan Borough Business Awards on Saturday 28 September.

The Wigan Borough Business Awards is ‘an annual celebration that recognises and honours outstanding achievements within the local business community. It’s a prestigious event designed to highlight the innovation, resilience, and success of businesses in Wigan and its surrounding areas.’ The awards were judged by an independent panel of judges who are experts in their fields.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice CEO, Jo Carby said, “We were in a short-list with some incredible local charities, all dedicated to making the lives of the people of Wigan Borough better, so it was an absolute honour to receive the award on behalf of the hospice. For me, this award is a recognition of how far we’ve come over the past couple of years. It recognises, despite our challenges, that we never stop doing all we can to innovate and improve – making sure we’re offering the best possible palliative and end of life services to the people of this borough.”

Whether it’s looking after people in our Inpatient Unit, caring for them in their own homes, supporting loved ones after a bereavement or training other care providers in the borough; every single person makes such a difference. And none of this is possible without our volunteers and supporters, who give their time and money to keep our services running.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice accepting 'Charity of the Year' award

The hospice was also proud to be chosen to receive a generous donation of £3500 through the Charity Fundraiser taking place on the night.

Other awards on the night included Small Business of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Best Boss of the Year and more.