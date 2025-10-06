Wigan & Leigh Hospice joins national campaign to show that hospice care is more than you think

As part of Hospice Care Week 2025, Wigan & Leigh Hospice is celebrating the many ways hospice services reach beyond the hospice building itself.

For Wigan & Leigh Hospice, this includes caring for patients in their own homes, providing education and training to the borough’s care homes, prisons, homelessness services and carers' services, as well as offering bereavement support and counselling.

Jo Carby, Chief Executive of Wigan & Leigh Hospice, said: "Hospice care is about so much more than what happens inside our building. Our teams are out in the community every day, helping people live well for as long as possible.

"We're committed to delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time. That means supporting patients at home but also working with other organisations to help them understand palliative and end-of-life care - so the people they support receive the care they deserve."

Hospice Care Week 2025.

Hospice Care Week is a nationwide campaign led by Hospice UK, celebrating the work of hospices across the UK. This year's theme - hospice care is more than you think - shines a light on the breadth of services hospices provide and the dedication of staff who help patients live well, wherever they are.

As proud members of Hospice UK, Wigan & Leigh Hospice is supporting this national campaign by showcasing the unique ways we serve the people of Wigan and Leigh.

Jo Carby continues: "It is so often the case that people who come to the hospice for care are shocked by the range of services we provide to this community. They’re often also surprised that the services they’re getting are mainly funded by charitable support.

"This hospice only exists because of the support we receive from this community and every year the financial pressures we face to deliver our services increase. That’s why we’re continuing to ask the government to provide a fairer funding deal for hospices. The services we provide to this community are so important, we really deserve to make sure they’re protected for the future."

Wigan & Leigh Hospice's community teams provide expert care, emotional support and practical help to people in their own homes.

Throughout Hospice Care Week, Wigan & Leigh Hospice will be raising awareness of the vital role hospices play in our communities - because hospice care is more than you think.