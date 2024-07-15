Wigan Little Theatre asks residents to raise the roof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Little Theatre is fundraising to fix the roof and is appealing to the public.

Wigan Little Theatre is a charitable, voluntary organisation which has been at the core of Wigan’s theatre scene for 8 decades. The cost of ensuring its survival is solely covered by tickets sales and donations.

Whilst always grateful for the support of our volunteers and patrons, we are appealing to them and the wider public to ensure we can keep performing our hugely popular productions and in our wonderful heritage building.

The need for major restoration projects have collided meaning the roof is in need of repair, as well as necessary refurbishment of the stage floor, trodden by so many people over the years. A stage that has been the foundation for outstanding productions which have literally raised the roof. We also need to update the electrics, to keep providing up to date technical support to our productions and serve our much extended venue.

L to R Cath Finch, Anne Woolley

With the help of the public we can continue to keep WLT at the centre of Wigan’s artistic and cultural life and provide a stage and fulfilling roles for everyone who gives their time to make WLT a success.

There are many ways to donate to this very worthy cause. People who book online can click to donate when booking. There’ll be a Just Giving on the theatre website and Facebook page (if you are UK taxpayer, please click to claim Gift Aid which adds 25% to the donation) or pay directly to WLT’s bank Account s/c 40-46-32 a/c 50868264 ref: Roof, or ask for an envelope in person at the theatre.

Chair of Trustees, Anne Woolley comments, ‘WLT was built in 1893 as a Salvation Army Citadel, it then became a cinema and in 1947 was acquired by a group of theatre enthusiasts whose legacy has carried on for eight decades. We want to continue to do the same and preserve our beautiful heritage building well into the future. I’m pleased to say that Cath Finch, a lifelong and valued member has agreed to lead this campaign. Cath can be contacted via [email protected] All donations will be gratefully received and will help to keep the theatre at the centre of entertainment in the Borough’