Wigan man running the London Marathon

Lewis with his mum

Lewis Stott tells us why he is running the London Marathon this year:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am running the London Marathon to raise money for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust. They were absolutely amazing with my mum around two years ago when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and I can't thank them enough for helping my mum back to were she is today wanted to give something back for all the work they do.

"I am also not a runner so this will be painful!

"Let's get together and help me give something back in appreciation for all they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Get them hands in those pockets and let's show the generosity of folk in the North! Instead of just watching the marathon be part of it by donating."

To donate to Scott's cause, visit: gofundme.com/f/lets-raise-funds-for-christies

To find out more about The Christie Charity, visit: christie.nhs.uk/the-christie-charity