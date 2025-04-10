Wigan man running the London Marathon
"I am running the London Marathon to raise money for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust. They were absolutely amazing with my mum around two years ago when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and I can't thank them enough for helping my mum back to were she is today wanted to give something back for all the work they do.
"I am also not a runner so this will be painful!
"Let's get together and help me give something back in appreciation for all they do.
"Get them hands in those pockets and let's show the generosity of folk in the North! Instead of just watching the marathon be part of it by donating."
To donate to Scott's cause, visit: gofundme.com/f/lets-raise-funds-for-christies
To find out more about The Christie Charity, visit: christie.nhs.uk/the-christie-charity