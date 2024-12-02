Wigan opticians wins Branch Of The Year award
The Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care branch on Garswood Street, Ashton, came top in its region to clinch the title at the company’s annual conference and awards ceremony.
Branch manager Amy Brook said: “The team and I are delighted to be recognised. This accolade is thanks to a positive, strong team who work really well together with our optometrist and audiologist to provide both a professional and friendly service, which our customers really appreciate.”
To be considered for Branch of the Year, branches must demonstrate that they deliver first class customer care, a positive attitude, optical and hearing expertise and all round professionalism.
Scrivens chairman Nicholas Georgevic said:
“Our success is thanks to the fantastic people who work in our branches to deliver a great community and customer-focused service.
“Congratulations to our Ashton-in-Makerfield branch, who are very worthy winners! Amy and the team have worked so hard during the past year, even adding additional clinics to allow even more customers to experience Scrivens’ first-class service.”