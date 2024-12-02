Wigan opticians wins Branch Of The Year award

By Joanna Mathers
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:37 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 12:38 BST
A Wigan optician’s is celebrating having scooped a Branch of the Year Award that honours its outstanding customer service.

The Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care branch on Garswood Street, Ashton, came top in its region to clinch the title at the company’s annual conference and awards ceremony.

Most Popular

Branch manager Amy Brook said: “The team and I are delighted to be recognised. This accolade is thanks to a positive, strong team who work really well together with our optometrist and audiologist to provide both a professional and friendly service, which our customers really appreciate.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To be considered for Branch of the Year, branches must demonstrate that they deliver first class customer care, a positive attitude, optical and hearing expertise and all round professionalism.

From left, Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care regional manager Theresa Richards, branch manager Amy Brook and regional manager Claire Connollyplaceholder image
From left, Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care regional manager Theresa Richards, branch manager Amy Brook and regional manager Claire Connolly

Scrivens chairman Nicholas Georgevic said:

“Our success is thanks to the fantastic people who work in our branches to deliver a great community and customer-focused service.

“Congratulations to our Ashton-in-Makerfield branch, who are very worthy winners! Amy and the team have worked so hard during the past year, even adding additional clinics to allow even more customers to experience Scrivens’ first-class service.”

Family business Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care was established in 1938 and has over 168 branches.

Related topics:WiganAshton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice