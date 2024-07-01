Wigan plant to see increase in production following closure

Nice-Pak International (NPI) has announced the closure of its production facility in Osterweddingen, Germany. NPI, a subsidiary of US-based Nice Pak Products, will absorb German production in its UK plants in Flint and Wigan.

Globally, Nice Pak is coming off a very strong year, but as it reviewed plans for the future as well as changing market conditions, it became apparent that its UK plants are better positioned to compete in both the UK and continental Europe.

Gary Giles, CEO of Nice-Pak Products said, “We have a very dedicated and talented workforce in Osterweddingen. We recognise the impact of this decision on each of our team there and we will do everything we can to make this transition as smooth as possible for them.

"We also have exceptional teams in both Flint and Wigan, and they give us all a great deal of confidence as we absorb the German production into our UK plants and continue to compete in the European markets.”

Nice-Pak International's gigantic plant at Westwood Park, Wigan

Mr Giles added that this decision does not affect the prospects for the company’s two UK sites, in Flint and Wigan, and that the company would continue to compete strongly in the European market from its UK base.

