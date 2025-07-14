Wigan-born writer Elizabeth Gibson's debut poetry collection, A love the weight of an animal, was published on July 3 and will be launched in Manchester on August 6.

The launch, at Seesaw, close to Oxford Road Station in Manchester, will include performances by Elizabeth and some brilliant guest poets. Tickets are free, with the opportunity to buy drinks at the bar or Korean-inspired street food at a stall inside the venue.

Published by Confingo, the book is inspired by life in Manchester, in Wigan, and around the North, exploring nature and animals, neurodivergence, LGBTQ+ community and joy, body image, and mental health.

Elizabeth was first inspired to write poetry about nature by Mr Wood at St Mary and St John Primary School and won two children's poetry competitions, before attending St John Fisher and Winstanley College and then moving to Manchester for university and staying there to work in marketing and then in publishing.

Elizabeth signing books after performing at a spoken-word night.

Elizabeth won a Northern Writers' Award in 2017, was awarded a grant from Arts Council England in 2021, and has had poetry published in journals including Atrium, Banshee, Butcher's Dog, Dust Poetry, fourteen poems, Lighthouse, Magma, The North, and Under the Radar, as well as the major Macmillan anthologies for young adults He, She, They, Us and You're Never Too Much.

As a writer, performer, zine-maker, and workshop facilitator, Elizabeth has worked with Manchester City of Literature, Manchester Poetry Library, the University of Manchester, the Portico Library, Oldham Coliseum, and Yorkshire Dance, and in 2022 was sponsored by Manchester Pride to write and perform a solo show, The Reason for Geese. This year, Elizabeth has taken part in two writing exchanges in Denmark, representing Manchester Literature Festival and The Writing Squad.

"Wigan is integral to my identity and is the setting for several of the poems in the book, such as one in which I walk along the Leeds-Liverpool canal with a birdsong detector app, discover many exciting birds, and reflect on how we can be surrounded by something without knowing it.

"I'm really proud of the book and excited to launch it - it is the culmination of years of work, and it feels really magical to be able to hold it in my hands and share it with others."

To attend the Manchester launch click here.