Wigan primary school student takes on Scafell Pike challenge to support local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ivan Mather, an 11-year-old student from Wood Fold Primary School, has successfully climbed Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain, to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh anti-poverty charity, The Brick.

Inspired by what he learned about the charity in school, Ivan embarked on this challenging journey to support those facing homelessness, financial hardship, or crisis.

Ivan's climb was not only a personal achievement but also a testament to his commitment to making a difference in his community. Despite not being particularly sporty, Ivan was determined to take on this challenge to support The Brick. He and his dad often go walking, but this climb was a significant test of his endurance and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivan shared: "I wanted to climb Scafell as I thought it would be fun and very challenging—which it was! I wanted to help The Brick because they help people with furniture and shelter, which I think is very important."

Ivan and his Dad

Jessica Mather, Ivan's mother, expressed her pride: "Ivan has always been a thoughtful and sensitive soul who hates to see people upset or less advantaged. We are so proud of him for picking something so challenging to benefit others."

The Brick is a grassroots charity committed to eradicating homelessness and poverty in the Wigan borough. The charity provides a range of services including crisis intervention, housing and health support, a food community, social and employment training, and extensive volunteering opportunities.

The Brick’s mission is to support those marginalised by society and help them become independent and contributing members of their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, stated: "We are incredibly inspired by Ivan’s determination and generosity. His efforts not only raise vital funds for our services but also bring awareness to the challenges faced by those we support. It’s actions like Ivan’s that highlight the power of community spirit and the impact one person can make."

Ivan at the top!

Ivan’s adventure doesn’t end here. He plans to climb Snowden at the end of his summer holidays to continue raising money for The Brick.

Donations to support Ivan’s efforts and The Brick can be made through his JustGiving page: Ivan's Just Giving page