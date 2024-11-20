Wigan pupils have a school trip of a lifetime in the Lake District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly 60 Year 6 students from Westfield Community School in Wigan have had a residential school trip of a lifetime, thanks to Generation Green 2 funding.

The two-night residential at Langdale youth hostel in the Lake District was a trip that may not otherwise have been possible due to concerns around affordability for families.

In addition to all accommodation and activities, YHA (England & Wales) was also able to provide a bursary to contribute to the school’s transport costs.

Paula Roche, a teacher at Westfield Community School who accompanied the 59 students on the trip, said: “This was a fantastic trip! We were delighted to be able to give our pupils the opportunity to explore such a beautiful part of the UK. All children thoroughly enjoyed it and the visit helped to bring their geography learning to life, as well as providing exciting outdoor learning challenges."

As part of the two-night stay at the youth hostel, the Westfield Community Schools pupils got to explore the Lake District and its caves, build shelters, search for minibeasts and create nature sculptures.

The Westfield students join more than 25,000 young people living in England’s most socially disadvantaged areas, who are benefitting from Generation Green 2 funding.

Westfield Community School is located in an area of high deprivation, with 59% of the pupils eligible for free school meals, over double the national average.

YHA (England & Wales) is part of the 15-strong Access Unlimited coalition of not-for-profit youth organisations, school residential outdoor providers, and organisations managing protected landscapes, delivering Generation Green 2 funded activities.

Westfield Community School pupils enjoying a walk in the stunning Lake District

Generation Green 2 is funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) as part of its ongoing support of access to nature.

YHA’s share of the £4.5million funding pot is helping to provide more than 4,000 fully-funded one or two night residential trips to youth hostels for schools based in some of England’s most deprived areas.

The recent Schools for Nature report, published by WWF-UK, shows outdoor learning can have a positive impact on pupils’ mental health and wellbeing. The report found that pupils in less affluent areas are less likely to experience the benefits of spending time in nature. This has consequences for their physical health, mental wellbeing and quality of education.

Children who are more connected with nature are usually happier and more likely to report feeling their lives are worthwhile. Nature connection also leads to more willingness to take action to help wildlife and the environment.

James Blake, Chief Executive YHA (England & Wales), and Chair of the Access Unlimited coalition commented: “Since 1930 YHA has been committed to helping young people connect with nature and the outdoors, especially those with least access, like those from St John Bosco Arts College.

"It is through the power of partnerships, like Access Unlimited, that we are able to deliver impact at scale across our youth hostel network. This project brings the vision of a night under the stars for every child one step closer.”

Delivery of Generation Green 2 began in spring this year and has, so far, enabled more than 6,000 young people to take part in experiences across England. Demand for Generation Green 2-funded activities from schools and groups has been extremely high, however there is still availability.

To find out more and to access free resources to help young people connect with nature visit www.yha.org.uk/generationgreen.