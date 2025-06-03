Wigan residents celebrate 51 years of love and marriage

HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home in Hindley, Wigan, was filled with love and celebration on June 2, as residents Marjorie and Alan Greenwood marked their 51st wedding anniversary with a romantic evening arranged by the home's dedicated team.

To honour the remarkable milestone, Care Assistant, Paige Leigh Bonner, and Front of House Manager, Marie Phillips, organised a special celebration for the couple. The dining table was beautifully decorated with love hearts and balloons, creating a heartfelt setting for Marjorie and Alan to enjoy a private anniversary meal.

With the soothing voice of Irish singer, Daniel O’Donnell, playing in the background, the couple toasted to their many happy years together with a glass of red wine. They were served a lovingly prepared meal of fish in parsley sauce, accompanied by potatoes, cauliflower, and peas. To finish, they indulged in a traditional apple and blackberry crumble for dessert.

Front of House Manager at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home, Marie Phillips said:

"It was a truly beautiful evening and an honour to help Marjorie and Alan celebrate such a special occasion. Their love and commitment to each other is inspiring, and we wanted to make sure they had a memorable day.’’

The team at Ash Tree House were delighted to be part of the celebration and look forward to creating more meaningful moments for their residents throughout the year.