Wigan residents take on Amazon with launch of their own online bookshop

A team of older residents from Wigan and the wider region have launched an online bookshop dedicated to the rich culture, music and history across Greater Manchester.

The online shop - which is part of an community news website run by volunteers aged 66 and above - Talking About My Generation - currently features 20 titles from local authors. The books include titles revealing the secrets of the likes of Manchester, Oldham and Wigan to tales of the region's musical dominance through the years. It was launched following a surge in demand for the news platform's nostalgia and music articles. Book lover Joy Watson, a member of the Talking About My Generation team, said: "We're proud Mancs, Salfordians, Wiganers and everywhere in between: so we are buzzing to have a place where we can celebrate our heritage and find loads of interesting books within this niche. "We're not quite Amazon yet - but where possible we have tried to beat their price! We hope people will support our bookshop: all profits will fund our news team to continue their community reporting. "And we would love to hear from more authors who are mad for it and want to feature their works in our shop." Books are available to order from within the UK. The shop is set up for card, Apple and PayPal payments. For more information about Talking About My Generation shop, visit: https://talkingaboutmygeneration.co.uk/shop/