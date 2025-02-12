Wigan Scout Group giving local children the chance to dream big!

22nd Wigan Fitya Scout Group are providing unmissable opportunities for even more local children to dream big and have adventures!

Their Scout troop, which opened in April last year, has already welcomed 14 young people to their growing family. It was created to provide a safe, inclusive space for children from local communities, including refugees, asylum seekers, and young people from deprived areas, allowing them to develop essential life skills through Scouting activities.

One of the Scouts at the troop said “I like Scouts because I get to learn new things, make friends, and have fun outside. It feels good to help people and be part of something special.”

In under 12 months, the Scouts have already had the chance get involved in a variety of outdoor adventures and activities, from team-building games and learning survival skills, to getting involved in community service projects and sports competitions.

22nd Wigan Fitya Scouts during their Winter Camp

Scouting provides over 250 activities for children and young people. It also gives them opportunities to learn and develop skills for life, including independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence, social skills and teamwork.

And with even more adventures planning for 2025 and beyond, from a winter camp and adventure days, to trips to local landmarks and museums to help them discover the world around them, 22nd Wigan are on the lookout for more enthusiastic grown ups to join their growing family!

One of the 22nd Wigan volunteer leaders said, “Being a volunteer has been an amazing experience. I’ve learned more about leadership, teamwork, and the impact we can have on these young people. It’s incredibly rewarding to see them grow and gain confidence.”

Whether you’re a knot-tying extraordinaire, an avid storyteller or just like to see young minds thrive they’d love to hear from you!

22nd Wigan Fitya Scouts during archery activity

Whatever your background, identity or ability, there’s a volunteer spot with your name on it.

For more information on how you can get involved and start your Scouting adventure, contact the team at [email protected]