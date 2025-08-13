Wigan slimmer launches her own group
I’ve struggled with my weight since my early 20s, when I finished my dancing career.
I didn’t know what it was like to shop in fashionable high-street shops or for trendy clothes, as I got to a large size 18/20, my eating habits became less, and seriously more, and more out or control and un-healthy, over the year.
I’d have an unhealthy breakfast, usually sugary cereals or a big, full, fatty breakfast; lunch would be fatty pies and pasties or unhealthy sandwiches, and dinner would normally indulge my great love of pizza.
Yes, I do still have a pizza, only they are made the Slimming Worl” way, using the wraps as a base and with loads of veggies and lean meats.
Unsurprisingly, the weight piled on very quickly and, before I knew it, I was over 15st.
In my younger years, I had an active lifestyle, being crowned British and World Champion for freestyle dance, and being placed fifth in the World Rock and Roll Championships, in Italy, out of 62 counties.
I also appeared on Come Dancing twice (the original one with Angela Ripon at Blackpool Tower Ballroom). And, yes, I did become great friends with Len Goodman too.
After my dancing career ended, I had my own very successful dance and fitness school, with many UK, European and Worlds Champions.
Alongside this, I worked in the health/fitness industry as a GP referral officer and specialist fitness/therapy instructor for West Lancashire County Council, and at the present time I am working for the NHS as a therapy practitioner, helping many people become more active and independent.
The turning point came when I became unwell with the stresses of work, earlier this year, and I needed to take time out.
I realised I needed "Me” time. Some may think this is selfish, but I needed time for me.
I started my Slimming World experience/journey, by doing it myself from home, having been a previous member of Slimming World groups and using my old books and optimising for reference.
Later, I eventually realised I really needed group help and support, especially from my fabulous Slimming World consultant, Karen Knowles-Sharp, from the Shevington/Billinge groups (Wigan).
Walking into group for the first time was extremely nerve-wracking, but it also felt like I was doing the right thing for me.
I got such a lovely warm, friendly welcome from Karen, and immediately forgot my nerves. I wasn’t judged for my weight gain and warmly welcomed into the group by other members too.
I was re-introduced to the plan and just couldn’t believe how easy it was to lose weight and still be able to eat foods I loved!
Whenever I’d tried to lose weight before I’d always felt deprived and restricted, yet now I was greeted with a huge list of foods that I could eat without any feelings of guilt and still be able to have my beloved pizza.
I soon got into plan and incorporated my Body Magic too: I started cooking more meals from scratch and batch cooking too, enjoying my food and newfound recipes, and most of all – believe it or not – even my partner enjoys the Slimming World meals too.
Please believe in yourself and, if I can do it, you can do it too.
I’ve now lost an incredible two and a half stones on my weight loss journey!