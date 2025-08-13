My Name is Katharine and I’m the “new” Slimming World consultant at Whelley Ex-Servicemen’s Club with sessions on Tuesdays at 6pm.

I’ve struggled with my weight since my early 20s, when I finished my dancing career.

I didn’t know what it was like to shop in fashionable high-street shops or for trendy clothes, as I got to a large size 18/20, my eating habits became less, and seriously more, and more out or control and un-healthy, over the year.

I’d have an unhealthy breakfast, usually sugary cereals or a big, full, fatty breakfast; lunch would be fatty pies and pasties or unhealthy sandwiches, and dinner would normally indulge my great love of pizza.

Yes, I do still have a pizza, only they are made the Slimming Worl” way, using the wraps as a base and with loads of veggies and lean meats.

Unsurprisingly, the weight piled on very quickly and, before I knew it, I was over 15st.

In my younger years, I had an active lifestyle, being crowned British and World Champion for freestyle dance, and being placed fifth in the World Rock and Roll Championships, in Italy, out of 62 counties.

I also appeared on Come Dancing twice (the original one with Angela Ripon at Blackpool Tower Ballroom). And, yes, I did become great friends with Len Goodman too.

After my dancing career ended, I had my own very successful dance and fitness school, with many UK, European and Worlds Champions.

Alongside this, I worked in the health/fitness industry as a GP referral officer and specialist fitness/therapy instructor for West Lancashire County Council, and at the present time I am working for the NHS as a therapy practitioner, helping many people become more active and independent.

The turning point came when I became unwell with the stresses of work, earlier this year, and I needed to take time out.

I realised I needed "Me” time. Some may think this is selfish, but I needed time for me.

I started my Slimming World experience/journey, by doing it myself from home, having been a previous member of Slimming World groups and using my old books and optimising for reference.

Later, I eventually realised I really needed group help and support, especially from my fabulous Slimming World consultant, Karen Knowles-Sharp, from the Shevington/Billinge groups (Wigan).

Walking into group for the first time was extremely nerve-wracking, but it also felt like I was doing the right thing for me.

I got such a lovely warm, friendly welcome from Karen, and immediately forgot my nerves. I wasn’t judged for my weight gain and warmly welcomed into the group by other members too.

I was re-introduced to the plan and just couldn’t believe how easy it was to lose weight and still be able to eat foods I loved!

Whenever I’d tried to lose weight before I’d always felt deprived and restricted, yet now I was greeted with a huge list of foods that I could eat without any feelings of guilt and still be able to have my beloved pizza.

I soon got into plan and incorporated my Body Magic too: I started cooking more meals from scratch and batch cooking too, enjoying my food and newfound recipes, and most of all – believe it or not – even my partner enjoys the Slimming World meals too.

Please believe in yourself and, if I can do it, you can do it too.

I’ve now lost an incredible two and a half stones on my weight loss journey!

If you would need any further advice or more fabulous inspiration, please contact me and let me inspire you to be the better, more inspired you. Let’s do this amazing journey together.