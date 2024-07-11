Wigan training centre recognised on BBC chat show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan Social Care Provider for young adults with additional needs is to feature on the BBC’s national prime-time TV magazine chat show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Wigan Social Care Provider for young adults with additional needs is to feature on the BBC’s national prime-time TV magazine chat show.

The Hamlet (Wigan) CIC Director and Head of Provision– Gemma Crompton, will be given a special – One Show ‘One Big Thank You’ – during the programme that is to be broadcast this coming Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m thrilled and honoured to receive this recognition. However, The Hamlet is not about me. There are many people who have supported The Hamlet to make it what it is today’. Said a very proud Gemma.

The Hamlet Trainees

‘Wigan Council have believed in The Hamlet and supported us throughout our 6 year journey. We have incredible staff, volunteers, parents and loyal regular visitors. However, I would like to dedicate this award to the Trainees who are at the heart of everything we do’.

The Hamlet – located on the banks of the picturesque Three Sisters Lake, is an independent and innovative provision for young adults aged 19 – 25 with additional needs. Trainees participate in a programme of real life - work based learning. That includes, a Café (Nestcafe), Print Shop (Lakeside Printing), Retail Outlets (The Woodland Mini Market and The Hut) and a Craft Centre (Into the Darkling Wood). Trainees are supported to learn a range of skills that promote future independence.

The Community Interest Company also provides skills and learning opportunities linked to external bodies such as The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Since 2023, 15 Trainees have been invited to attend Buckingham Palace to receive their Gold Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hamlet also provides external work placement opportunities. Enabling links to be formed with local businesses and building confidence and the life skills of the trainees.

The One Show’s Big Thank You highlights individuals who have made a special contribution to their local community and Billinge born Gemma, has been nominated and commended for her incredible dedication and efforts in making The Hamlet the success and regional example of best practice that it has become.

Wigan Council Portfolio Holder for Communities and Neighbourhoods - Councillor Chris Ready, is witness to Gemma’s and the Hamlet’s achievements. ‘I have seen the real difference that the Hamlet makes to the lives of the many young adults who have attended. I have enjoyed seeing the trainees emerge with skills and more confidence. And importantly, make friends and enjoy themselves along the way’.

‘Such special facilities have been built out of what was a former derelict Council building. This has been achieved by the vision and dedication of Gemma and supported by many local businesses, grant funders and with the help of our local community. Gemma deserves the gratitude and spotlight of the One Show’. Said Cllr Ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national airing coincides with The Hamlet’s launch of a Crowd Funding appeal. The service is looking to invest in and further develop the ‘Nest Café’.

‘We are appealing for public support to help us upgrade our Café. We want to renovate The Nestcafe including installing sound proofing to help reduce noise which will help our Trainees with hearing impairments and those that struggle with sensory overloads’.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank those that have already pledged to the Crowdfunder. Just like our trainees we are always wanting to improve and grow. I hope that the national attention we will get this week, will - as well as being a reward for all our efforts, encourage further public interest and support’. Asks Gemma.

‘We have many friends and supporters. Prince Edward has visited and we enjoy the continued support and our Major of Greater Manchester - Andy Burnham. We feel honoured to host many CEO’s, Headteachers and Directors of companies from all over the country, who come to look at The Hamlets innovative offer. If you haven’t visited yet, please do come along. You will receive the warmest of welcomes and leave feeling part of The Hamlet family’.

The BBC One Show will be broadcast at 7.00pm on Thursday 11th July.

For information and to support The Hamlet’s funding appeal: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-hamlet-cafe