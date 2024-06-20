Wigan Warriors to support The Big Step Out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors will be supporting unpaid carers by taking part in The Big Step Out.

Wigan Warriors are proud to be supporting our friends at Wigan and Leigh Young Carers by donating steps for ‘The Big Step Out 2024, organised by the charity Stepping Out With Carers.

An unpaid carer is anyone who cares for someone who is ill, disabled, older, has mental health concerns or is experiencing addiction and is not paid by a company or local authority to do this. Primarily, this is a family member or friend. Unpaid carers often look after someone at home, sometimes without respite, often isolated and invisible. It is estimated that there are over 10 million unpaid carers in the UK and that 129 million hours of care is provided by unpaid carers in a typical week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Club will join a host of teams and celebrities who will donate their steps including:

Out walking

· Sir Steve Redgrave

· Anton Du Beke

· Mick Fitzgerald

· Clare Balding

The Big Step Out

· Lady Mary Peters

· Judy Murray

· Emma Wiggs

Wigan Warriors will use GPS technology to record the distance covered by every player in the team during the game against London Broncos on Friday 21st June and will post the number of steps recorded over the weekend.

The Big Step Out is part of the national community walking festival to celebrate unpaid carers and the people they care for throughout the UK. The festival is taking place between 12th and 25th June. Organised walks by the charity offer much needed companionship and respite from the day-to-day intensity of caring for someone. The donations pay for lunch, transportation and wheelchairs (where necessary) for carers and the person they care for.

Warriors Head Coach Matt Peet said “We’re delighted to support everyone at WLCC and take part in The Big Step Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a charity that supports some amazing people and, having invited them to come along to watch games in the past, it’s great to be helping them out with this fantastic initiative.

Sue Mott, CEO of Stepping Out With Carers says "We’re really excited to launch our first ever national campaign, The Big Step Out, to celebrate the UK’s unpaid carers and those they care for. Anyone, anywhere, can take part, as long as they send us their step count and stories. We would love our millions unpaid carers to see how appreciated they are by the rest of society when so often they feel unseen, unheard and isolated. We’ve had such a fantastic response already from sports stars to entertainers to a multitude of grassroots community groups - and even dogs! We have high hopes that the profile of unpaid carers will significantly rise."

HOW TO TAKE PART

· Walk, wheel, dance, skip, run, trot anytime between 12th – 25th June 2024 and send your total steps to @carersstepout on social media channels using the hashtag #STEPOUT24 or email [email protected]

· The charity will share the grand total of steps donated at the end of the campaign

· Donate to the charity here: https://thebigstepout.givenow.help/2024