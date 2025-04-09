Wigan woman breaking ground for breast cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local woman, Melanie Unsworth, who has battled breast cancer twice in recent years, has taken on the mammoth task of organising a local comedy and music event at The Brick Community Stadium, in order to raise funds for a nationwide, but lesser-known Cancer charity, ‘Yes To Life’, who aim to support people going through treatment / recovery.

After her first diagnosis, Melanie studied numerous wellbeing journals and articles, as well as speaking with, and collaborating with, medical professionals, in order to improve her health and raise the chances of the beating the disease. It was during her own research that she came across the nationwide charity named ‘Yes To Life’, who she thanks for publishing a book titled, ‘The Cancer Revolution’, which brings together the expertise of Patricia Peat, Principal of the Cancer Options consultancy, and 37 specialists from around the world, to provide an accessible resource for anyone with Cancer, interested in extending the boundaries of their care beyond conventional methods.

Since then, Melanie set about giving back to the charity in order to help other sufferers in the long-term, and took it upon herself to create a leaflet to support cancer patients in their recovery. In collaboration with ‘Yes To Life’, thousands of the leaflets have now been printed and distributed to cancer care hospitals across the UK, with many of leaflets being funded by Melanie’s initial fundraising efforts, which saw her raise £1200.

Her latest venture, supported by The Brick Community Stadium, aims to raise yet more money to benefit Cancer patients for years to come. The fundraiser will be hosted by esteemed host and comedian, Maura Jackson aka The Feather Fixer, who is well-known for hosting all manner of events from charity fundraisers to corporate events. In addition to this, live music will be performed by much-loved Musician, Marc Winstanley, who has been seen at many venues in the town already, including Feast at the Mills and The Edge.

Melanie at the 20 year anniversary of Yes To Life, which was also the official launch of their collaborative leaflet

This is an event for anyone wishing to say ‘Yes To Laughter’, so why not throw your glad rags on and have a great night out, whilst supporting a great charity. Not only will there be comedy and live music, but all tickets include food and entry to the raffle, which has some excellent prizes on offer such as meal vouchers, a spa day for 2, a cryotherapy session and golfing goodies.

Anyone wishing to secure a ticket to the fundraiser can go via the event link on Facebook HERE https://facebook.com/events/s/yes-to-laughter/602888632526042/ or by going direct to the TICKET VENDOR https://www.tickettailor.com/events/yestolaughter/1583183