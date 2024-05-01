Wigan wonder team win prestigious award
Wigan-based Happy Smiles Training were awarded for its work in delivering disabled-led inclusive training to schools, community groups and businesses. In 2023, the organisation delivered training to over 4000 people. Other achievements include supporting 23 disabled people into long-term volunteering or employment and being commissioned by Wigan Council to develop a three-year EDI strategy. Happy Smiles Training take a solutions-based approach by raising awareness creatively. This includes an award-winning children’s book series co-designed by people with lived experience which informs children and families about long-term health conditions
James Taylor, Scope’s Executive Director Strategy Impact and Social Change said:
“It is fantastic to be able to announce the well-deserved winners of the Scope Disability Equality Awards and recognise their amazing contributions to helping drive social change.
“The winners and nominees show us all there are so many individuals and organisations committed to creating a more inclusive society for disabled people and they should all be extremely proud of their achievements.
“The Scope Disability Equality Awards demonstrate how much progress is being made in transforming attitudes but there is still so much more to do to achieve an equal future for all disabled people."
Other winners include:
Influencer – Shelby Lynch
Shelby Lynch is a disabled fashion and beauty influencer, advocate and model. Shelby challenges expectations of what a young disabled woman should be. She uses her platform to talk about intersectionality, body positivity, fashion and the issues she and other disabled people face. Shelby celebrates her sexuality, and in January 2023 was the cover star for Glamour magazine. She has also modelled in London Fashion Week and champions disability inclusion in the fashion industry.
Campaign – Apple ‘The Greatest’
Apple’s short film, 'The Greatest', raises awareness of Apple’s product innovations. The film follows seven disabled individuals using Apple’s accessibility features. They are creating, communicating and doing what they love. 'The Greatest' was based on the real, lived experiences of its cast members, ensuring a faithful representation of their lives. The result is an impactful, authentic portrayal of disability on screen that reflects Apple’s prioritisation of accessibility.
Journalist – Lottie Jackson
In all her writing, Lottie Jackson ensures disabled people are seen and understood. Notably, in the fashion world. In national publications including the Guardian and Elle, she argues that this exclusionary industry must cater for disabled people In 2023, she contributed to British Vogue’s disability issue, interviewing Ellie Goldstein, the first Vogue cover star with Down’s Syndrome. She also published an acclaimed book. See Me Rolling: On Disability, Equality and Ten-Point Turns combines memoir with an investigation of the stigma surrounding disability.
Inclusive Workplace – Ralph & Katie production team / ITV Studios
The BBC television series Ralph & Katie changed perceptions about disability both in its content and working practices. It set new standards in the TV industry for recruitment, training, and production methods. Producer Jules Hussey and director Jordan Hogg emphasised that everyone should say what they need to work to their potential. Recruiting and supporting disabled employees and trainees was required of all departments. Six deaf, disabled and neurodivergent trainees worked across the project. Inclusivity was embedded throughout the production.
Role Model – Dr Amo Raju OBE DL
The social entrepreneur, activist and writer Dr Amo Raju OBE DL is Group CEO of Disability Direct, which he formed in 1997. In 2023, Amo was made an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list for services to disabled people, carers and mental health. Amo’s 2021 memoir, Walk Like A Man, tells his story of living with cerebral palsy and depression. He promotes disability awareness to employers, service providers and anyone serious about improving their offer to disabled people.
Accessible Product – LEGO Braille Bricks
LEGO Braille Bricks have both braille and printed letters, numbers and symbols on each brick. Since 2020, the LEGO Foundation has distributed the bricks free to organisations specialising in the education of children with vision impairments. Then in 2023, the LEGO Group made LEGO Braille Bricks available to the public. Play is one of the best ways for children to learn and it helps families bond. LEGO Braille Bricks make learning braille more fun and accessible to the whole family.
Media Moment – Ralph & Katie
The BBC TV series Ralph & Katie follows the life of newlyweds, played by Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy, both of whom have Down’s Syndrome. The six-part primetime show was written by five disabled writers. It starred two learning disabled lead actors and had a hugely inclusive cast, crew and working practices.
In the media moment from episode one, Katie is shocked by her husband Ralph’s perception of her abilities. Her response challenges the audience to not make assumptions about disabled peoples’ skills and potential.
Purple Pioneer – Zahari Brimacombe
Zahari Brimacombe champions the cause of disabled people in Somerset. Their achievements include establishing a reasonable adjustments fund for disabled staff at NHS Somerset Foundation Trust and contributing to the coproduction of Somerset’s autism services. As inclusion advisor to Girlguiding Somerset, Zahari enables neurodivergent girls and disabled adult volunteers to attend camps and weekly meetings.
Zahari also plays and promotes wheelchair tennis and is a key member of Open Table Taunton, an LGBTQ+ inclusive church meeting accessible to disabled people.