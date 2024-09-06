Wigan's cold water dips are heating up

Wigan’s Urban Ice Tribe is part of a growing trend for community dips. New data from Eventbrite reveals the cold water dipping trend is five times as popular since 2019.

People have been bracing themselves for ice dips and cold water swimming for centuries, but data from Eventbrite suggests it is becoming a popular group activity for modern dippers. Last year, the events marketplace listed more than five times as many cold water events than in 2019.

Urban Ice Tribe in Wigan, holds monthly community cold water dips that take place on a private lake, with around 40 – 60 regulars and newcomers getting together for a cold water nature dip with breathwork followed by a hot drink together.

The founder of Urban Ice Tribe, Ryan Abbot, who facilitates the sessions with his partner Rebecca Wilson, said: “There’s a real community vibe at the dips that is generally missing from society. We have people, from 18 to in their seventies, challenging themselves together and you can feel a communal buzz around the anxiety before they dip and the exhilaration after it. They are consciously together, breathing and dipping, sharing and listening. It’s a very beautiful experience.

“Our sessions comprise an eclectic mix of dippers but there are many women of perimenopausal or menopausal age who enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of dips.”

One male attendee who persuaded his wife to join him on his first Urban Ice Tribe dip is Dan Naylor (46) from Newton-le-Willows. He said: “I started dipping in a rainwater barrel in the garden and then persuaded my wife to come with me to the community dip, as I didn’t want to join on my own. My wife stopped dipping as she got migraines, but the cold water silences my noisy head – it was life changing – and I love doing the breathwork as a group. I’ve gone by myself ever since with no qualms. I dip regularly with the group and have since introduced friends to it. We love it.”

Linda Wren – another ice dipper from Wigan said: “I'd heard about Wim Hof, then saw a BBC series featuring him and the cold water experiences of a group of celebrities. What a character! And I loved his theories about breathwork, the para- and sympathetic nervous system and how it affects our body's responses. Totally fascinating.

“Then, in Summer 2022, my friend Tammy introduced me to Ryan and his community dip in a beautiful lake. My first dip was on a warm, sunny and still morning. There's something magical about being in the water, in nature. But first we did breathwork. Totally relaxing, but invigorating and so powerful. It enabled me to get into the cold water. I’ve continued it since then, work shifts allowing. The reason I love it so much is because I get a sense of achievement of doing something so many people shy away from. I literally have to tell myself "this isn't going to kill me, and I'll feel amazing afterwards. "

“Sitting in a cold lake or a cold tub, in the fresh air is very calming, the breathwork is essential so instantly calms me and clears my mind. I can't let my mind wander or worry about anything else. I take this through my daily life too, when I feel overwhelmed or when I can't sleep, I concentrate on my breathing and I calm down or fall asleep. I mostly feel mental benefits but do feel physical improvement too. I have joint pain (menopause associated) which eases for a while with cold water therapy.

“Ryan's community is a wonderful, safe place, where we all support one another, in and out of the water. He delivers the breathwork in a soft, gentle and calm voice, adding to the atmosphere. The breathwork shifts my anxious brain and relaxes me. I feel calmer in life itself, and if I can get into an icy lake, I can do anything!

“Cold water therapy eases the mental and physical menopausal symptoms I have. It enables me to stay calmer, more focused and empowered.”

Gillian Gill from Aintree has attended Urban Ice Tribe sessions monthly for two and a half years. She said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer during the pandemic and it made me look further into how I could improve my health and wellbeing. My mind had gone into overdrive with negative thoughts but Ryan helped get me get back on track. In lockdown, I did everything from walking to meditation and when it was over, I tried cold dipping. Life is about facing fear and that’s what I did with the ice dipping. It stills my mind and grounds me. We do it in a wonderful lake with amazing people. The water feels so healing.”

“Ice dips and cold water swimming aren’t new by any stretch of the imagination, but our data suggests that there’s a growing trend for people getting in together, often as all-female groups, and sometimes combined with mindful activities like breathwork, yoga and meditation. Going into the water in a group is only partly for safety – an even bigger draw is the shared experience and the sense of belonging and of connection that people can find at any of the hundreds of cold water events listed on Eventbrite across the UK” says Callum Wild, Commercial Director UK and Ireland at Eventbrite.