Winstanley College Careers Conference
The event, organised by the college’s School Liaison Team, aimed to showcase how Winstanley supports students as they transition from school to the college and beyond.
Attendees had the opportunity to meet Winstanley's new principal, Simon Lett, and hear from the college’s dedicated support team and careers service.
Presentations highlighted the extensive support available to students, including personalised careers meetings, work experience placements, and mock interview opportunities: all designed to help students achieve their career ambitions.
Visitors were given a guided tour of Winstanley's state-of-the-art facilities, including the new T-level suite, where students gain hands-on experience in industry-standard learning environments.
The tours were led by Winstanley students, who also volunteered to support the event by sharing their personal experiences of college life with the visiting careers advisers.
The conference provided a valuable opportunity for networking and sharing insights over festive canapés.
Mr Lett said:
“It was a pleasure to welcome careers advisers from across the borough for our first Careers Conference.
"We understand how busy the school term can be, and we are incredibly grateful to those who took the time to join us.
"Our goal is to work together to provide the best possible support for students as they navigate the transition from school to college and beyond.
"We hope this event will become a key date in the calendar each year.”