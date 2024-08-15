Winstanley College celebrate on A-level results day
Thirty-one subjects achieved a 100% pass rate and there were notable performances across various courses including Computing, where 94% of all grades were awarded A*-B, Arts subjects where over 90% of grades awarded were A*-B and vocational performance subjects, where over 90% of grades awarded were D*-D.
Numerous students have achieved outstanding individual results, with many securing places at prestigious universities across the country, including Oxford and Cambridge. James Segarajasinghe, achieved an impressive 4 A*s in Maths, Physics, Chemistry and EPQ and is progressing to Cambridge University to study Medicine.
Talented sports students have secured places at the highly competitive Loughborough University, including friends Benji Ratcliffe (formerly Upholland High School) and Patrick Loftus (formerly St Peter’s Catholic High School) who will be studying Sports Science after gaining top A-level grades.
The College’s Performing Arts students have, again, shone through and after months of rigorous auditioning, every student who applied to a prestigious drama school has been offered a place. Students have secured spots at renowned institutions such as: Arts Educational Schools (Arts Ed), Rose Bruford College, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts (NYCDA), London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and Oxford School of Drama.
A growing number of students are also securing apprenticeships on completion of their A-levels and this year is no exception. One such student is Will Rooney, a former Hope Academy pupil who has taken up paralegal apprenticeship with Spencer Churchill. Will completed A-levels in Law, Criminology and Business, achieving A,A,B and hopes to go on to qualify as a solicitor.
Principal, Louise Tipping commented: "These results are a testament to the resilience, determination, and talent of our students, as well as the unwavering support from our dedicated staff and, of course, parents and carers at home. We are thrilled to see our students excel and reach new heights of academic success. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavours."
