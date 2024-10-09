Wish granted for lifelong Manchester City fan with visit to the Etihad Stadium
Gerald ‘Ged’ McMahon, aged 85, has been a proud Manchester City supporter since he can remember and grew up right next to the stadium. Gerald expressed to Nicola Harvey, who is the Wellbeing Coordinator at Rosebridge Court, how much he wished he could go back to his team’s home ground.
Determined to grant Ged’s wish, Nicola organised for Ged and his brother to have a guided stadium tour of the iconic Etihad Stadium. The group enjoyed a full tour of the stadium, including a history of the club, a visit to the exclusive bar and restaurant called ‘The Tunnel Club’, a trip in the lift (which was made especially for the Queen) and saw all the team shirts in the changing rooms. To finish off the tour, Ged sat in the managers’ seats and was ‘very impressed’ with the recline and heated functions.
Gerald McMahon, a resident who lives at Rosebridge Court Care Home, said:
“I was blown away by the size of the stadium!”
Nicola Harvey, Wellbeing Coordinator at Rosebridge Court Care Home, added:
“Ged said he had such an amazing day, and he couldn’t believe how big the Etihad was, and the staff there were all so friendly. It was heartwarming to see Ged so happy.”
