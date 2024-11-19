Women’s charity leads Orange the World Campaign to prevent domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK is being turned orange, as members of registered women’s charity, Soroptimist International Great Britain & Ireland (SIGBI), unite to prevent domestic abuse.

According to the figures provided by the United Nations (UN), every 11 minutes, a woman is killed. And, according to the World Health Organisation, more than one in three women experience gender-based violence during their lifetime.

The UN notes that Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devasting human rights violations in our world today and is a threat to millions of girls and women, both online and offline.

On November 25, the International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women, SIGBI’s members – known as Soroptimists – will turn the UK orange as they begin their 16 Days of Activism, concluding only on 10 December, Human Rights Day.

As SIGBI’s annual gender-based violence campaign, it aims to prevent domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

Ruth Healey, President of SIGBI, said: “Amounting to a national emergency, violence against women and girls can take so many forms – physical, emotional, financial, and coercive – and much of it is now hidden, which makes it so much harder to combat.

“It’s terrifying that between 2018 and 2023, there was a 37% increase in violent crimes against women and girls.

“The issue is growing, and the urgency for collective action is underscored by staggering numbers and reports highlighting the prevalence of gender-based violence both nationally and globally.

“Gender-based violence needs to be unacceptable in all parts of our society, and it requires a multi-faceted approach to address it. This includes prevention, protection, and prosecution.”

The charity’s campaign takes place not long after the UK Government announced new measures to combat VAWG, marking the first step in its pledge to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade.

SIGBI is a membership organisation which focuses on empowering women and girls to achieve their full potential and works to eliminate barriers and discriminations that hinder women’s progress.

The charity does this through its 248 clubs throughout the UK, Ireland, Malta, Asia and the Caribbean – over 200 of which are in the UK – and it currently has a total of 5,150 members.

The organisation has consultancy status at the UN – with members participating in UN meetings, submitting statements and collaborating on global projects which advance gender equality. The 16 Days of Activism are a part of this.

Ruth continued: “As Soroptimists, we believe we need to continue to raise awareness of this issue – empowering communities with the knowledge needed to help prevent violence before it starts.

“By turning the UK orange this November 25 to December 10, we aim to take action, raise awareness and ignite change. Through our 16 Days of Activism, we are committed to creating a world where women and girls can live free from fear, empowered to reach their full potential."

This campaign is also known as ‘Orange the World’ as it feeds into wider campaign efforts at UN level.

‘Orange the World’ was started in 2008 by 8th Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, shortly after he played a critical role in the establishment of UN Women.

The colour orange is used as a unifying colour throughout all activities – it symbolises a brighter future, free of violence for women and girls.

During the 16 days, the UN encourages everyone to proactively raise awareness by wearing orange, and taking action to end VAWG in communities, at home, in public spaces, in schools and workplaces.

This year, Soroptimists will be acting by lighting up monuments in orange, taking part in marches, creating and sharing displays, holding stalls, coffee mornings, orange cafés (which usually take place on the 25th of every month) and other fundraisers to raise awareness of ‘Orange the World’ in their local communities.

Soroptimists will be lighting up St Alban’s Museum, Hertfordshire County Hall, Cartmel Priory, The Hoad Monument, Barrow Town Hall, Pembrokeshire County Hall, Cirencester Parish Church, Wigan Town Hall, Wills Hall in Bristol, Bristol City Hall and key buildings in Salisbury.

They will be marching in Liverpool (23 November), Bromley and Bristol (25 November), Paisley and Kirkcaldy (28 November), Canterbury (30 November) and Perth (4 December).

Displays in orange will take place around the country, particularly in Solihull, Hoylake, Tamworth, Selby, Milford Haven, Kenilworth, Leigh, Belfast, Salisbury, Bournemouth and Nottingham.

There are many places people can visit to learn more and to act. Get involved with the 16 Days of Activism, and say NO! to gender-based violence, here: https://sigbi.org/

“Women's safety is not a privilege, it's a basic human right,” Ruth concluded.