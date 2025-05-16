Words to Help Healing as the Poetry Pharmacy Comes to Greater Manchester

Poetry isn't just for bookshelves, it can also be soothing for the mind. Now, thanks to the Poetry Pharmacy Greater Manchester is about to get a dose of poetic healing.

The Poetry Pharmacy Live is sending printed posters to every secondary school, GP practice and A&E department in Greater Manchester. With a quick QR scan, people have the opportunity to provide feedback and find out more information as to why the condition is relevant to the poem. Founded by William Sieghart, the Poetry Pharmacy Live has been helping people navigate life’s ups and downs by prescribing poetry as an antidote to various conditions of the heart, mind, and soul.

The Poetry Pharmacy Live has already collaborated with eight NHS Trusts across the UK. Healing poems are being displayed in hospitals and health care settings, enhancing the wellbeing of both patients and healthcare workers.

Dr Sandeep Ranote, Clinical Director of Mental Health at NHS GM said: “From ancient times to modern day we know that the most beneficial prescription is a holistic one and the role of creative arts within this is so important. We now understand the role of arts interventions are better at a brain health level with evidence that they can reduce stress, improve wellbeing and mood, lower blood pressure and even impact on memory whilst also enabling social interaction and reducing loneliness.

“Alongside other evidence based interventions the arts provide us with much needed social prescribing that could be our key to prevention and better outcomes for mental health. Mental illness is the single largest cause of disability worldwide so we need to do things differently. I am delighted that NHS GM has an opportunity to collaborate with the Poetry Pharmacy Live to pilot and evaluate the benefits of poetry as a tool to support mental health in our communities and realise the power of poetry within our future services. The new vitamin C, I believe is creativity.”

William Seighart, founder of Poetry Pharmacy Live said: “I’m delighted that the Poetry Pharmacy Live is going to be present in over 500 locations around Greater Manchester. It’s always been a dream of mine to embed poetry into our healthcare and education. It’s very exciting that our partnership with the NHS is growing every day with new champions and ambassadors extolling the benefits of poetry for the nation’s mental health."

NHS Greater Manchester is working collaboratively with Salford University and Manchester Metropolitan University to pilot this initiative.

The pilot will track engagement, emotional impact, and user behaviour, determining the impact poetry has on our population and how it can be used further in enhancing wellbeing. This isn’t just about reading poetry, it’s about offering a real emotional connection when people need it most.

Whether you’re a student, a healthcare worker, or someone who simply loves words, you can be part of this. Look out for posters rolling out across Greater Manchester and give poetry a chance to work its magic.