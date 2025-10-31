Wrap Up Wigan 2025 – Keep Our Community Warm This Winter

Team Brick

As temperatures drop, The Brick is once again calling on the Wigan community to come together and help keep our neighbours warm this winter through the Wrap Up Wigan 2025 campaign.

Last year, thanks to the incredible generosity of local people, The Brick collected a mountain of warm clothing that went directly to families and individuals struggling to stay warm. This year, the charity is asking the community to step up once again and help ensure no one in Wigan faces the cold alone.

Donations of new or pre-loved items are especially welcome, including men’s waterproof coats, hoodies, jumpers, joggers, jeans, trainers, boots, thermals, PJs, and new socks and underwear, as well as ladies’ waterproof coats, hoodies, jumpers, gloves, hats, thermals, PJs, and new socks and underwear.

Donations can be dropped off at The Brick Food Community, St George’s Church, 65 Water Street, Wigan WN1 1DN, Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 4:30pm. Please note that duvet or bedding donations cannot be accepted.

Team from SSP Health

This year’s campaign also shines a spotlight on the SSP Sock Appeal, an annual initiative run by SSP Health GP practices across Wigan, collecting new socks of all sizes for people experiencing homelessness. Donations can be dropped off at participating GP surgeries.

Vicky Winstanley, Area Manager at SSP Health, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting The Brick with our Sock Appeal campaign once again, building on the strong partnership we’ve developed over the years. Campaigns like this highlight the true strength of community, coming together to offer warmth, comfort, and care to those who need it most. We’re proud to play a part in making a meaningful difference to the people of Wigan this winter.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, added: “Every year, the generosity of our community overwhelms us. Wrap Up Wigan isn’t just about clothing, it’s about compassion. It’s about showing our neighbours that they’re not forgotten; that we care, and that together we can make a real difference. We’re so thankful to everyone who donates, volunteers, and supports us, and to our partners like SSP Health for helping us keep Wigan warm this winter.”

As the cold months approach, The Brick is encouraging everyone in Wigan to get involved, by donating warm clothing or new socks and underwear, spreading the word, and encouraging friends, family, and workplaces to take part. Together, we can ensure no one in Wigan faces the cold alone.

For more information, visit www.thebrick.org.uk or follow The Brick on social media at @TheBrickWigan.

SSP Health GP surgeries in Wigan, accepting sock appeal donations are:

Ashton Medical Centre

Braithwaite Road Surgery

Bryn Street Surgery

Claire House Surgery

Golborne Surgery

Ince Surgery

Lowton Surgery / Platt Bridge Medical Centre

Marsh Green Medical Practice