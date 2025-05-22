WWL Volunteer Nominated for Greater Manchester Award

A volunteer from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), has been shortlisted for a Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Award.

Jessie Hunt currently volunteers at WWL as a Lived Experience Partner Volunteer, helping to support the ways in which the Trust delivers care and is currently fundraising via the Otis’ Voice Project to help raise funds for a more inclusive environment within WWL’s Emergency Department (ED).

Jessie has been instrumental in supporting WWL’s Patient Experience Team after she contacted the Trust regarding the experience her son, Otis, who is non-verbal autistic, had during the times they attended the ED at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary.

Feeling that more support could be provided to those patients with hidden disabilities, Jessie set up Otis’ Voice to help to create a sensory space and more inclusivity for children to receive treatment and care within ED. As well as setting into motion the development of this sensory space, Jessie has also implemented the use of a Calm Cart; a mobile resource to help children with autism who come to the department. The Calm Cart includes a bubble tube and projector to keep children regulated and distracted while they wait to be seen. Jessie is also determined to continue to work with the Trust to provide ongoing staff training and to raise awareness of reasonable adjustments for children and adults.

Speaking of her nomination, Jessie said: “I still can't believe I was even nominated, so you can imagine how shocked I am to have made the shortlist. I am so grateful to those who nominated me for this, it's so kind. My inspiration and reason for all of this, is and always will be, our beautiful son Otis and my promise to him to always make his voice heard. Parents and carers to autistic and disabled children have to fight for everything, and it has become my mission to make changes so that equal access to healthcare isn't something they have to fight for anymore."

This year, nearly 700 nominations from over 140 organisations across Greater Manchester were received for the awards, each highlighting an extraordinary story from both employed and volunteer workforces.

Joanne McAllister, WWL’s Head of Patient Experience and Engagement, said: “Jessie’s passion and determination to improve access to health and care services for both children and adults with hidden disabilities is to be applauded and I am thrilled that she has been nominated for this award. Jessie is a much-valued member of our Lived Experience Panel, and this nomination is truly well deserved, we cannot think of a better or more worthy nominee. We wish her the best of luck for the big night in July.”

All shortlisted nominations will be considered by a judging panel and the winners announced at a sponsored event in July. For more information visit GM Health and Care Champion Awards | Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership