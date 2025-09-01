WWL’s Cardiology Department receives generous donation from patient’s family

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) has received a significant donation in recognition of the care provided by its Coronary Care Unit.

Chris Duckett spent time on the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary and passed away in January this year. In his memory, and in recognition of the care he received during his time on the unit, Chris’ family decided to fundraise and recently handed over a cheque for £3,500.

Chris’ wife, Catherine, who works at WWL in the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) Team, said: “We want to honor the exceptional care provided by the hospital and staff of the Coronary Care Unit, with both the medical and social support making a significant difference in Chris’ journey.

"We would like to particularly thank Professor Sanjay Arya and Dr Chris Gregory for the time and care they invested.”

Catherine Duckett with Prof. Sanjay Arya OBE (centre) and CCU colleagues

Chris’ son, Jonathan, echoed the sentiments to the ward, adding: “During a time of deep uncertainty, the staff on the CCU provided more than just expert medical care. They gave our family compassion, patience, and a sense of peace when we needed it most. I’ll never forget what they did for us.”

The money raised by the family, with various amounts being donated via sponsored races, will be spent on vital equipment for the CCU that will be sure to improve the experience of patients on the unit. Jonathan is also in the process of raising even more funds through a series of marathons and ultra-marathons in Australia, already raising more than £2,000.

Emily Mundon, Charitable Funds Manager for WWL’s Three Wishes Charity, said: “We are immensely grateful to the Duckett family for their generous donation. This gift means a great deal to our staff and patients, and the ward has been deeply touched by this act of generosity, and by the memory of Chris, a man remembered for making the most of every day.”

Professor Sanjay Arya OBE, Chief Medical Officer and Consultant Cardiologist at WWL, was touched by the family’s kind words and their donation, saying: “Chris was a wonderful man, and clearly so very loved by his family and friends who have been so kind and generous.

"This money will allow the CCU to provide better and more advanced care for patients and on behalf of everyone who will benefit, I would like to offer my sincerest thanks.”

If you would like to donate to the Coronary Care Unit, you can do so through the Three Wishes Charity; https://www.wwl.nhs.uk/making-a-donation