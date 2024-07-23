Zakariya Waqar-Uddin column: can you be addicted to exercise?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week I would like to thank the reader who wrote in regarding mental health and addiction issues. As always, my advice is given in good faith, and in line with current guidance and practice. However, it must not be a substitute for consulting your own regular doctor.Question – How can I tell my 20-year-old daughter I think she has become obsessed with the gym? At the start I thought it was a great idea. She had been a little bit overweight, and she slimmed down quickly. Yet now she goes almost every day of the week, she refuses to eat apart from what she has made herself, and logs her exercise and food religiously. She is now looking too thin and I am worried - Annabel

Answer – As you rightly point out, many healthy behaviours start out with good intention. In your daughter’s case it was the desire to reduce her weight. Individuals are motivated to commence such regimes due to upcoming events as diverse as a holiday through to getting married. They may have looked at themselves in a photograph and not liked what they saw, kickstarting positive lifestyle changes.

Many will embrace exercise in moderation, with small tweaks to their diet. Over time, if maintained, these will yield significant gains.

Current advice can be found on several websites, including that of the British Heart Foundation (BHF). It recommends arounds 30 minutes of moderate cardiovascular exercise, three to five times a week.

Weight bearing exercise together with an adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D, will maintain your bone mineral density. This helps to reduce your risk of fractures as you get older.

However, as with all behaviours, some will become addicted. This can be quite subtle initially, and may be confused with enthusiasm. Hall marks of addiction are when the person becomes preoccupied such that it dominates their thinking and actions to the exclusion of other normal activities. In this case it is having to exercise every day, and not being able to enjoy food that others have prepared.

Many with exercise addition will refuse to go out for meals with friends and family.

While many sports bring people together and promote social inclusion, some will select solitary activities that can isolate them further.

Exercise addiction is a recognised condition. It was previously assumed to only affect men, but both sexes can suffer.

While the body beautiful has been promoted since ancient times, with today’s social media it is literally everywhere. It is often celebrated above other less visible, or non-visible characteristics, as a mark of success and having achieved your best life.

Body dysmorphia is when a person looks in the mirror, yet their mind distorts the actual image. A very muscular person may think they need to be bigger. Someone who is a healthy weight or even underweight is convinced that they are overweight or even obese.

The danger zone arises when perception is distorted but the individual has lost insight into this.

Sadly, over exercising and overzealous calorie counting is as unhealthy as no exercise and eating a bad diet.

Overexercising can result in muscle and joint aches, and fatigue. Over time it can cause accelerated wear and tear. Some extreme athletes suffer heart complications.

Signs that you are over exercising are when you do not feel rested between exercise sessions, or that it has become a chore rather than a pleasure.

Overexercising is also linked with eating disorders, notably anorexia.

Although difficult, now would seem like a good opportunity to try to open a conversation with your daughter, being clear about your concerns.

She may feel the same but is unable to stop her behaviours as it is her way of exerting control over her environment.

It is unlikely that the issue will resolve on its own, if it has gone on for several months and her behaviours are becoming more restricting.

The conversation may be very difficult, so it is important to have patience rather than preconceived ideas about “how to sort it out”.

If this fails, it is worth advising her of the opportunity to seek professional help.

Useful Websites