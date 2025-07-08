A Fabulous end to a wonderful school year at Bryn St.Peter's CE Primary Schools

The last week at Bryn St.Peter's CE Primary School has been truly incredible. It began with the school hosting a Community celebration Walking Day which was supported by hundreds of people and then the week concluded with the KS2 production of Spring Chicken The Musical.

The Walking Day was a fabulous event which brought out people in their hundreds to either walk or watch. The children were fabulous and many thanks go to all the organisations who supported the occasion. It was wonderful to see everyone coming together, the bands were fantastic and after the walk everyone could have fun on the fair or get their face painted and enjoy food and ice cream.

Then school followed up in the last few days with their production of Spring Chicken The musical. This featured all KS2 pupils with the main parts taken by Year 6. They did a fantastic job as they come towards the end of their time at Bryn St.Peter's before moving onto their respective high schools in September We wish them all every success in the next phase of their school life as they continue to build on a strong foundation.

We have enjoyed meeting our new starters for September at their Stay & Play sessions and look forward to welcoming them back as our new class of 2025. We also look forward to further celebrations of our 150th anniversary in the autumn term.

Thanks to all the staff , children and their families for the contribution they make to our wonderful school making it a happy and caring place of learning.