Nationally higher grades are down on last year’s results but remain above pre-pandemic levels, despite the exams regulator in England aiming to return to grading before Covid struck.

But the borough’s five centres have all declared themselves very pleased with overall and individual performances, especially considering what the students have been through, including not sitting GCSE exams two years ago.

St John Rigby College students celebrate their A-level results

At Orrell St John Rigby College, which educates the largest number of local sixth formers in the borough, they were pleased to report a trend-bucking rise in pass rates to more than 98 per cent again, while high grades (A* to B) have rocketed in comparison to 2019, improving by more than 10 percentage points.

An area of particular note and celebration is that of science and maths which enjoyed an A-level pass rate of 100 per cent, 63 per cent of whose grades were higher.

The college said that given that the inclusive nature of SJR is such that some of these students are enrolled onto courses that they may not be able to study at some other colleges, this was “truly exceptional and another sign of the outstanding nature of St John Rigby College and of its students.”

Student performance in Applied General Qualifications, most of which are Level 3 BTEC courses, resulted in 72 per cent high grades and a pass rate which exceeded 99 per cent.

Winstanley College's class of 2023 celebrate their A-level results

All of those who had applied for Oxbridge have now been offered places.

College principal Peter McGhee CBE said: “The achievements of this group of incredible young people are testament to their resilience, their hard work and the way that they have supported one another. I could not be more proud of them or of the commitment of our staff.

"Our students work extremely hard and inspire us to do all that we can to help them but it does need to be noted that the demands on support staff and teaching staff have been highly significant in recent years. As is always the case, the environment created at SJR has produced something very special and will enable our young people to go on to do great things in the future.”

At Winstanley College an impressive 57 per cent of students achieved high grades and 59 per cent gained a Distinction/Distinction* in vocational courses, while the overall pass rate stood at 99 per cent.

Wigan and Leigh College T-level students celebrate

Principal Louise Tipping said: "I am immensely proud of our students for their remarkable achievements in this year's A-level examinations.

"These results are a testament to their dedication and the exceptional guidance of our teaching and support staff. I know the class of 2023 will continue their success in the many different paths they are taking, and we hope that many will join our growing alumni network allowing them to keep in touch and inspire future year groups. Congratulations!”

At The Deanery Sixth Form, students were also celebrating another year of successful results. The vast majority of university applicants received their first-choice place, and a number of students secured prestigious apprenticeships.

Headteacher Martin Wood said: “We are really pleased to see the many individual success stories that are to be deservedly celebrated. The students of this year, having never sat public examinations before, have shown great strength of character given the many challenges that they have faced both at a local, regional and national level in the latter years of their schooling.

St Mary's High School students celebrate their A-level results

"Today will see students from our Sixth Form excited to look towards their future path, either attending the university of their choice or an apprenticeship. We wish all of our students the very best for their future success beyond the Deanery Sixth Form, as they continue to flourish in the wider world.”

After a nervous wait at Wigan and Leigh College, bosses were delighted to report that not only did students achieve above national averages, their grades were stronger than those achieved nationally during the Covid years.

This impressive performance saw A-level students achieve a 100 per cent pass rate and 77 per cent high grades placing, them firmly on the right path to their chosen university or degree apprenticeship.

Also eagerly awaited were the results for the advanced technical qualifications such as Btec and T-levels.

T-levels are the Government’s new technical flag-ship qualifications and equivalent to three A-levels they include not only examination but a substantial work placement of 45 days.

These are the first T-levels results the college has received and the students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. Some 83 per cent of the cohort achieved high grades and many achieved Distinctions, equivalent to three As at A-level. The T-level education (teaching and education) course saw 82 per cent of students achieve Distinctions with the vast majority progressing to university to embark on a career in teaching.

Principal Anna Dawe said: “We were nervous for the results this year. We expected national A-level attainment to be lower and our T-level students were our very first completing cohort.

"Therefore this year’s achievements are extra-special. Our students have worked so hard and it has positioned them well for their next steps at a time when the competition for university places and degree apprentices is so high.

"They have outstripped our expectations - we are so very proud of them.”

Bosses at Astley St Mary’s High described their students’ performances as “outstanding” with 27 per cent of grades awarded being A*, A or their equivalent and while more than 50 per cent achieved A* to B or the equivalent.

Headteacher Denise Brahms said: “The results that the students have achieved are outstanding and say so much about our young people and they reflect their innate ability, hard work and determination.

"We all know that natural ability needs to be nurtured, challenged and channelled, particularly in the difficult situations these students have faced. I thank all the staff who have supported our students both academically and pastorally.

"These results are the key to enable our students to confidently take their next step in life to university, further training or work.”

Director of Sixth Form Owend Rayner added: “I am very proud of the students at St. Mary’s Sixth Form and the results they have achieved.

"We are very much an inclusive community with 36 different subjects and qualifications on offer to enable all students to find the right course to become successful.

"We work to celebrate the success of every student. Each qualification is a recognition both of two years hard work for the student and two years support and challenge from the college.”

Wigan Council’s cabinet member for children and families, Coun Jenny Bullen, and assistant director for education, Cath Pealing, issued a joint statement which read: "We want to say a huge well done and acknowledge the hard work of all young people receiving exam results today.

"Congratulations if you have done well!

"If you are disappointed, please don’t lose hope or self-belief.

"There will still be ways for you to achieve your future aspirations. Not every successful person did as well as they had hoped in their exams.

"If your results are better than expected, we know that may also come with some challenges as you might suddenly be presented with some new options and have to make quick decisions.

"Whatever your situation this week, we are committed to supporting you, so stay calm and seek advice.

"We wish you all successful, happy futures."

If you need to speak to someone about your exam results, you can call the exam results helpline on 0800 100 900 and get advice from a qualified careers adviser.