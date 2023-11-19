Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils and staff at St Mark’s CE Primary School in Newtwon, are celebrating after demonstrating to Ofsted inspectors that they are a school that the community deserves and were treated to special cupcakes, stickers, balloons and banners.

This is a particularly impressive outcome given the journey the school has been on from, having been graded “inadequate” in 2015, improving to secure a “requires improvement” rating in 2021, and now receiving a “good” judgement.

Pupils and staff at St Mark’s CE Primary School celebrate after receiving a good rating from Ofsted

During the visit, inspectors met leaders, staff, parents, trustees and governors and also discussed work with pupils and visited lessons.

The report states that pupils behave well in lessons and at playtimes, showing an understanding of the rules and the fact that they help them keep safe.

Furthermore the students educational needs are met following the local governing body and school working together to revise the curriculum, ensuring that it is well organised and provides children in the early years and beyond to build up knowledge securely.

Many changes have taken place since the previous inspection. However, leaders have continued to consider the impact of these changes on staff’s workload and well-being.

The report says the school communicates well with parents and carers. For example, it guides them on how to support their child’s learning at home. Many parents who shared their views with inspectors said that they appreciate the care and support the school provides.

Headteacher Kayleigh Ferguson said: “It has been an absolute honour to lead a school that is dedicated to raising aspirations of every child and I am thrilled that this has now been recognised in our most recent Ofsted inspection. Our devoted team will continue to drive the school forward and do our very best to serve our children, their families and our local community.”

Rachael Coulthard, CEO The Wings’ CE Trust under which St Mark’s falls, said: "The Wings’ CE Trust is committed to creating a better future for all pupils and I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised the high standards here at St Mark’s and that our school has been rated as ‘good’. Our fantastic team of staff value our children and their families and are providing a quality of education that this community so richly deserves.”