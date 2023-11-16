Help for Wigan families through The Salvation Army Christmas present appeal

A Wigan charity is calling on the community to donate new toys to its Christmas present appeal and support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year The Salvation Army asks people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, the Wigan branch distributed gifts to more than 250 children and the church and the charity fears more people will need support this year.

With more families being pushed into poverty, it is encouraging members of the community to add an extra toy to their shopping list so those struggling to buy a gift for their children can ensure there is something for them to open on December 25.

Salvation Army church leader Major Alison Lewis said: “Helping a parent provide a gift for their child is more than just financial support, it brings the joy of Christmas into their home.

"We have seen the devastating effect of the cost-of-living crisis. People are really struggling and so we are doing what we can to relieve the pressure this Christmas.

“The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have nothing. We have been humbled by the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some comfort and joy to people who are struggling the most.”

The church in Scholes will be collecting donations of new and unwrapped toys until Christmas week.

The Salvation Army will then sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

People wishing to donate can drop their generous contribution at the church and community centre or make a financial donation via JustGiving www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thesalvationarmychristmas-2023-581 specifically for the children of Wigan.

People can also search Wigan SA Community Christmas Toy Appeal on Amazon to find the charity’s online wishlist.

