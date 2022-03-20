Up Holland High at Orrell was granted the prestigious award by the ADHD Foundation for its work with children with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in the last academic year.

The school acheived this by taking into consideration all of the main barriers to learing for children with ADHD and sought to address them in their everyday practice from their Fitness and Wellbeing Centre, where children with ADHD can take part in intense physical activity using a full range of equipement, to their time-out passes and Regulation Stations: descrived as a “much needed resource for children for whom school can be an overwhelming and stressful place at times.”

SENDCo for Up Holland High School, Megan Dewhurst, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the ADHD Friendly School Award!

L to R: Year eight pupil, Kelsey , Headteacher, Mr Scarbourough and Year 10 pupil, Daniel.

"This academic year staff have been dedicated to understanding more about the condition and we are committed to doing what we can to support all of our neuro-diverse students.”

Training Director of the ADHD Foundation, Colin Foley, said: “It has been a privilage to work with the Up Holland High School.

" The staff have gone above and beyond to make their lessons and their school environment enjoyable, supportive and safe spaces for their students with ADHD and I’m glad they are getting the recognition for this that they deserve.”

The ADHD Foundation works in partnership with individuals, families, doctors, teachers to help improve emotional well-being, educational attainment, behaviour, and life chances through better understanding and self-management of ADHD, ASD and related learning difficulties.