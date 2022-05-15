Business studies students Mollie Hogg, Zak Cosslett and Brad Johnson worked together as “Team 100-per-cent” when they managed to secure the victory for their college, based in Orrell.
Each month, the students had the opportunity to switch their pension fund investment portfolio into what they would hope to be better performing funds.
They had to study world global markets and try to spot trends to see where in the world an economy may be performing better than another economy.
The students were given a bigger choice of funds to research every month and they also had to try to predict what the future world markets may do.
An Allied adviser, former SJR business student, Oliver Marshall, attended college every month to give the students an update on how their pension fund was performing against the other teams and how it was doing in general.
Head of business, computing and IT, Sarah Ryder, said: “We are so proud to have won the Allied Finance Investment Competition once again.
"The competition provides an excellent opportunity for students to begin to understand markets, futures and investments.
"Thank you to Nick and the team for supporting us throughout the challenge.”
Though the students were getting some pension knowledge they were also gaining value insight on how global stock markets work in general, how political or economical news can affect markets and how volatile some investments can be.