Business studies students Mollie Hogg, Zak Cosslett and Brad Johnson worked together as “Team 100-per-cent” when they managed to secure the victory for their college, based in Orrell.

Each month, the students had the opportunity to switch their pension fund investment portfolio into what they would hope to be better performing funds.

They had to study world global markets and try to spot trends to see where in the world an economy may be performing better than another economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning team pictured with business studies teacher, Sarah Ryder, and Nick Wylie (Managing Director of Allied Finance)

The students were given a bigger choice of funds to research every month and they also had to try to predict what the future world markets may do.

An Allied adviser, former SJR business student, Oliver Marshall, attended college every month to give the students an update on how their pension fund was performing against the other teams and how it was doing in general.

Head of business, computing and IT, Sarah Ryder, said: “We are so proud to have won the Allied Finance Investment Competition once again.

The winning team pictured with managing director of Allied Finance, Nick Wylie, and principal, Peter McGhee.

"The competition provides an excellent opportunity for students to begin to understand markets, futures and investments.

"Thank you to Nick and the team for supporting us throughout the challenge.”