A Wigan school celebrating its 150th birthday rolled out the red carpet for GM Mayor Andy Burnham

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Oct 2025, 08:30 BST
A Wigan school celebrated reaching a huge milestone in its history and a VIP guest joined the party.

Bryn St Peter’s CE Primary received a visit from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham who cut a large birthday cake that was shared by all the children and staff.

He also planted a commemorative tree in the school grounds to mark the occasion, symbolising the school’s deep roots in the community and its continuing growth into the future.

During his visit, the Mayor spoke with pupils and staff about his work across the city region and listened to the children share their own hopes and dreams for the future.

Mr Burnham plants a commemorative tree with members of the school's Eco Team and chair of governors Mike Walkerplaceholder image
Mr Burnham plants a commemorative tree with members of the school's Eco Team and chair of governors Mike Walker

Children in Year 5 have recently been exploring what Bryn and the surrounding area were like when the school was founded in 1875, as part of their history lessons. They have also been learning about how school life has changed over the past 150 years, making Mr Burnham’s visit particularly meaningful.

Headteacher Julie Alcock and staff showed the Mayor the school’s fascinating log books, some dating all the way back to 1875, as well as a display of historic photographs showing Bryn St Peter’s through the decades.

Before leaving, Mr Burnham wrote a message for the school’s anniversary book, saying: “Congratulations to Bryn St Peter’s on an amazing 150 years! You have changed many lives for the better and all of Greater Manchester is proud of you.”

The children were thrilled to meet the Mayor and take part in such a memorable day.

The celebrations will continue throughout the year as the school reflects on a proud history of faith, learning, and community spirit that has shaped generations in Bryn.

