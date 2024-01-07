Pupils at a Wigan school are being inspired by famous faces thanks to new artwork.

Amazon and the Prince’s Trust have brought together some of the most inspiring names in the UK to share advice for young people.

These include Diary of a CEO creator Steven Bartlett, Brit Award-winning artist Jorja Smith, Guardians of the Galaxy star Will Poulter and Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford.

Their advice has been turned into art for schools around the country, including Dean Trust Rose Bridge in Ince.

Pupils with the new artwork at Dean Trust Rose Bridge

It follows Amazon pledging £1m to the Prince’s Trust’s new Strengthening Diversity Fund to support under-served young people across the UK.

The fund will help provide opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds to succeed in education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Research from Amazon shows 14 is the age when young people are most influenced by advice to help shape their future, with 78 per cent of teachers saying high-profile figures including entrepreneurs, athletes and musicians positively influence their pupils in finding their career path and 80 per cent saying they help them to build better futures for themselves.

Advice from famous faces has been put on display at Dean Trust Rose Bridge to inspire pupils

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, said: “We are proud to be a platinum patron of the Prince’s Trust and a founding partner of its Strengthening Diversity Fund, which supports underserved young people across the UK to build better futures for themselves. By sharing advice from inspirational people in schools around the country, we hope to light up imaginations and help inspire young people to reach their full potential.”

Jonathan Townsend, UK chief executive of the Prince’s Trust, said: “It is an honour to work with Amazon and we are incredibly grateful for their commitment to The Prince’s Trust. Being able to inspire and motivate young people is a core part of our mission. The trust’s programmes build confidence and skills among young people who face disadvantage and adversity, supporting them on their pathway to work. By partnering with those who share this goal we can continue our vital work, ultimately helping more young people to reach their potential and live stable and fulfilled lives.”