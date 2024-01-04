Wigan residents use Clare's Law hundreds of times to ask if partners have history of violence

Hundreds of people in Wigan have contacted police with fears their partner has a history of domestic violence in the past two years, an investigation has revealed.

The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme – known as Clare's Law – was introduced in 2014 so people could find out if their current or ex-partner has any previous history of violence or abuse.

It is named after Clare Wood, from Salford, who was murdered by her abusive ex-boyfriend in 2009. Investigations later revealed he had a history of violent and abusive behaviour, particularly towards women, but she had not been aware.

A request to Greater Manchester Police using the Freedom of Information Act has revealed Clare’s Law has been used hundreds of times over the past two years by people living in Wigan.

Clare's Law is named after Clare Wood, who was killed by her former partner

Applications to the police for information – known as “right to ask” requests – were made 230 times between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023, and 267 times in the previous 12 months.

As a result, police disclosed information about individuals 87 times this year and 117 times in the year before.

Clare’s Law also includes the “right to know”, which is when police decide to share information with someone after checks show their current or ex-partner has a record of violent or abusive behaviour, and they believe they may be at risk.

From November 2022 to October 2023, there were 172 “right to know” requests in Wigan, with 145 the year before. In each of these periods there were 72 disclosures.

Natasha Harris and Paul Hawkins

Jane Martin, chief officer of DIAS Domestic Violence Centre in Wigan, said: “It’s a really important piece of legislation and as a service we strongly encourage people to utilise that.

"Also, if we have someone that’s using our services for abuse in a past relationship and they disclose they are starting a new relationship, we always recommend they consider making a Clare’s Law disclosure.”

She said the information provided under Clare’s Law can be really important for people in relationships and help them decide whether to stay with their partner.

While there may not currently be any issues with violence or abuse in the relationship, there may be later if their partner has previously been abusive to someone close to them.

Nathan Modlinsky

But she warned that Clare’s Law disclosures do not always provide a full picture as previous partners may not have reported issues to the police, so it may not be possible to provide information despite them having a violent background.

And while a new partner may at first seem to be perfect, people should still tread carefully, particularly if a past partner raises concerns.

"If previous partners speak out and say they have done this, they can be portrayed as being bitter about the relationship ending and wanting to cause a problem, but there could be something in that,” Miss Martin said.

DIAS, which is based on King Street in Wigan town centre, is a registered charity which supports anyone harmed by domestic violence and abuse.

It operates a helpline where experts can give advice, including whether an application can be made under Clare’s Law and support to apply.

Miss Martin urged people to use the helpline if they have any concerns at all, both regarding their own partner or the partner of someone they know, and to consider using Clare’s Law.

She said: “It’s really important to know that while it’s a really important piece of legislation, don’t wait until there are red flags, don’t wait until there has been abuse. If you are in a relationship with someone and you don’t know their history or background, get a check.”

Earlier this year, Natasha Harris revealed she made an application under Clare’s Law regarding her partner Paul Hawkins, from Platt Bridge, and learned about his previous domestic abuse.

It was only when she confronted him and he became “irate”, leading to police being called, that she realised she had also been a victim of domestic abuse.

Hawkins was found guilty earlier this year of assaulting her and of sending indecent and obscene material via a public communication network. He was ordered to pay fines and other costs, while a two-year restraining order was put in place.

After the court case, Natasha said: “Everywhere I turn or look I’m scared to see him or even the chance of someone coming to beat me up. I want all women out there if they ever feel something is wrong in the relationship to seek help.

“Clare’s Law is free, it can be done online and they can help you get out. Don’t suffer for the amount of years I have.”

Last year Chloe Prescott spoke about how her former partner Nathan Modlinsky was both controlling and violent and how she blamed him for the loss of a pregnancy.

He was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as dangerous driving.

Modlinsky was jailed for a further 17 months earlier this year after pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm to a previous partner.

Last year, Chloe said she had become wary of starting relationships and she will always use Clare’s Law to check if a partner has a violent background.

She said: “If I had advice for anybody, I would say if they have any red flags or think anything doesn’t fit right, then find out about Clare’s Law.”

Applications for information under Clare’s Law can be made via Greater Manchester Police’s website.