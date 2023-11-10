A Wigan borough film society is raising money for a new state-of-the-art projector.

Leigh Film Society is aiming to raise £40,000 for a digital cinema projector.

This piece of equipment will allow the Not for Profit organisation to continue to show the latest cinema hits at its film factory in Leigh Spinners Mill.

It also provides an affordable, accessible and welcoming space where everyone can enjoy quality cinema experiences

Leigh Film Factory

Leigh Film Society said: “For years, Leigh Film Society has been a cinematic haven for our town.

"We've shared classics, blockbusters, and indie gems, nurturing a love for film across generations.

"Our screenings are part of local culture, fostering togetherness.

“Now, we face a challenge.

"To keep bringing you the latest in film, we need a state-of-the-art Digital Cinema Projector.

“A Digital Cinema Projector is our cinematic heart.

"It breathes life into stories on the big screen, promising a top-tier experience.

"By donating, you're not just funding tech; you're sustaining our storytelling, enriching our community.

“We turn to you, our community and film enthusiasts, to raise £40,000 for this upgrade.

"With your support, our community can enjoy cinema at its best.

“Join our cinematic journey.

"Help us light up our screen with moving, entertaining, and inspiring stories.

"Your contribution, big or small, ensures Leigh Film Society remains a place for memories, friendships, and love for film.

"Keep an eye out for our upcoming events, designed to complement your donation and bring us closer to our goal.

“Together, let's ‘Elevate Our Cinema Experience’ and keep movie magic alive in Leigh.

"Thank you for being part of our story.”

Some of the charity’s patrons have also been speaking on the importance of getting a new Digital Cinema Projector.

Actor Matthew McNulty said: “We’re trying to raise £40k for a new digital cinema projector so we can stream the latest blockbusters as soon as they’re released.

"This helps us keep up with the multiplexes but also more importantly helps us provide a low cost alternative for film lovers in our local community.

"Any donations however big or small will be greatly appreciated.”