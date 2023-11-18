Pupils of a Wigan school have been given an extra incentive to cycle to work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Dr Bike workshop was held at Shevington High School which fixed their two-wheelers for free.

The event which was set up by the Be Well team at Wigan Council working with bike engineers from Gearing Up Cycle Workshop in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also gave workshop vouchers for any issues that could not be repaired on the day.

Bike repairs were carried out at Shevington High to encourage more pupils to cycle to school

Teacher Jenny McGonigle said “Over 20 bikes have been given free a winter health check and repair, with free sets of bike lights for those involved.”

The most common problems that were fixed at the event were broken brakes and damaged gears.

At the end of the day the students were said to have been “really pleased” with their bikes and there was “lots of excitement”.