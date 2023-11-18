Bike engineers set up stall at Wigan school to encourage cycling to class
A Dr Bike workshop was held at Shevington High School which fixed their two-wheelers for free.
The event which was set up by the Be Well team at Wigan Council working with bike engineers from Gearing Up Cycle Workshop in Wigan.
They also gave workshop vouchers for any issues that could not be repaired on the day.
Teacher Jenny McGonigle said “Over 20 bikes have been given free a winter health check and repair, with free sets of bike lights for those involved.”
The most common problems that were fixed at the event were broken brakes and damaged gears.
At the end of the day the students were said to have been “really pleased” with their bikes and there was “lots of excitement”.
Ms McGonigle said it is hoped that this project will get more pupils to cycle to and from school safely.