Inquest opens into death of Wigan mum at centre of murder probe
The body of Caroline Gore, 44, was found at her flat in Douglas House, Scholes, by police officers on the evening on Monday, October 30.
An investigation was immediately launched and David Liptrot, 56, of Shelley Avenue, Coppull, was charged with her murder.
An inquest has now been opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court and was adjourned by coroner Stephen Teasdale until a date yet to be set, due to the ongoing criminal proceedings.
A provisional medical cause of death was not recorded, as it is still being investigated by the Home Office.
The opening of an inquest usually means the body of the deceased can be released to their family and arrangements can be made for a funeral.
Miss Gore’s daughter Megan, 26, set up an online appeal earlier this month to raise money for a send-off, which has now reached £1,885.
She told Wigan Today that a lot of people had reached out to the family to pass on their condolences since her mother’s death.
She said her mum had always lived in Wigan, had two grandchildren, and enjoyed playing bingo, socialising with her friends, watching shows at Wigan Little Theatre and spending time with her cat.
Liprot has already appeared in court charged with Miss Gore’s murder and was remanded into custody.
A plea and trial preparation hearing is scheduled to be held at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, January 8, with a provisional trial date of Monday, April 22.