Byrchall High School students win national Samsung Tech for Good competition

Two Year 9 students from Byrchall High School, Amy Garside and Charlotte Anders-James, have been crowned winners of a prestigious national competition for schools hosted by Samsung, with over 1,111 ideas entered this year.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow encourages young people across the UK and Ireland to develop innovative tech solutions to real world problems. The theme for this year was ‘Living Well: Tech for a Happier Healthier World’.. Charlotte and Amy impressed the judges at Samsung with their forward-thinking design, combining eco-conscious features with smart technology to tackle real-world challenges.

Their winning idea, Meal Masters, which is a AI powered food container, stood out for its originality, functionality, and potential to make a positive impact. The students will now receive national recognition and further development opportunities through Samsung’s educational programme.

To celebrate the success, Josh Simons MP was the guest of honour who presented the girls with their award and Samsung tech prizes in a ceremony at Byrchall High School, Ashton in Makerfield.

MP for Makerfield Josh Simons joins Alun Johnson and Jessie Soohyun Park, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Samsung Electronics UK and Byrchall Headteacher Phil Paul in congratulating Amy and Charlotte on their success

Josh Simons MP said: "It was fantastic to meet Charlotte and Amy to give them their award for winning this year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow tech for good idea challenge. Before I was an MP, I worked in tech, and I know that out of the box thinking like the students at Byrchall have been doing is always needed, especially as tech gets more and more involved in our lives. Well done to them - I see bright things for their futures!"Mr. Paul, Headteacher at Byrchall High School, said:

" We are incredibly proud of our students’ success with Samsung, a fantastic national achievement that rightly celebrates their creativity, determination and teamwork, and shows how our young people bring our values of ambition, innovation and community to life."

Jessie Soohyun Park, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “We believe every young person has the potential to become an innovator and to pursue a career in tech. The thousands of ideas we receive from young people from every year are a testament to their creativity and desire to channel their interests in technology for good. We want to continue finding new ways to support this next generation of innovators and can’t wait to see what Amy and Charlotte goes next!”

The competition is part of Samsung’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of digital innovators and promoting STEM education in schools across the UK.

The next edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow will return later this year. For more information visit: samsung.com/uk/solvefortomorrow/