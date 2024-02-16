Calls to provide free school meals for 4,000 Wigan children living in poverty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Infants are guaranteed a free school meal in England, but children in years three and above must be in households on universal credit with an income below £7,400 per year (before benefits and after tax) to qualify.

This threshold has not changed since 2018, despite increasing inflation.

Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Currently 13,015 pupils claim means-tested free school meals in Wigan, which is 27 per cent of all children.

There are calls for changes to the rules around eligibility for free school meals

But new analysis by Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) and Greater Manchester Poverty Action (GMPA) suggests a further 4,000 Wigan children are living in poverty but do not qualify for free meals.

Their report found 100,000 (one in four) school-age children in poverty across the North West cannot claim free meals, at a time when one in three children in the region is below the poverty line and the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

They are urging local leaders to do what they can to ensure more children get a free lunch, but say responsibility ultimately lies with the Government to expand provision of free school meals across the country.

Kate Anstey, CPAG’s head of education policy, said: “Seeing the statistics at local level brings this issue home. Children in every corner of the North West are sitting in classrooms too hungry to concentrate and learn because they don’t qualify for a free school meal. Too many children are being let down by the Government’s cruel free school meals cut-off threshold – and these numbers should act as a wake-up call.

"The Government must bring in universal free school meals to ensure every child has the food they need and struggling families get breathing space from high costs. Means-testing children at lunchtime should be a thing of the past.”

Coun Susan Gambles, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for welfare, said: “Wigan Council has taken a proactive approach to supporting families to deal with the rising cost-of-living through our Here For You campaign, the success of which has led to it being shortlisted for a national award.

“Since its launch in June 2023 we’ve been able to put £1.1m back into the pockets of residents by helping them access the benefits to which they are entitled – including free school meals for children. The campaign has also highlighted a whole range of support options for families including our local network of food pantries offering value food shopping alternatives.

“The Household Support Fund is also providing help for households facing the most need with food, energy, water bills and other essential costs, while our award-winning Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme has been keeping thousands of children active and fed during school holidays.

“Despite all these efforts, child poverty remains a major concern – as it is for local authorities all over the country – and we continue to urge the Government to do more to help those families who are most in need of support.”

Coun Jenny Bullen, cabinet member for children and families, added: “It is a basic fact that children cannot learn well when they are hungry and, as such, we believe all primary school children from reception to Year 6 should receive free school meals in order to help them flourish in their education and reduce the rising burden on families.”

A motion calling for all primary school children to receive free school meals was passed by Wigan Council in April 2023. Coun Bullen sent a letter to the Prime Minister to outline this position.

The Here For You campaign has been shortlisted for an iNetwork Innovation Award in the iStandUK category, which recognises public sector organisations that demonstrate innovation and achievement in the effective use of data and information standards to improve services.

Residents can find what support may be available to them at wigan.gov.uk/hereforyou or by contacting the welfare support team via [email protected] or 01942 705221.

Graham Whitham, CEO of GMPA, said: "Child poverty rates have been rising in the North West for a number of years, and families across the region have been hit hard by soaring living costs. At a time when every penny counts, it cannot be right that 100,000 North West kids in poverty can’t claim free school meals. Low-income families are under immense financial pressure at the moment and introducing universal free school meals would mean they have that bit extra to spend on other bills and household essentials. It would also improve their children’s nutrition, ultimately helping them to learn, engage and thrive."

A DfE spokesperson said: “We understand the pressures many households are under, which is why we have extended eligibility for free school meals to more groups of children than any other government over the past half a century – doubling the number of children receiving free school meals since 2010 from one-sixth to one-third.