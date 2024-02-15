Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Throughout this month Wigan and Leigh Hospice has been running its Feel Good February exercise bike challenge, hoping to rack up 2024km on a static exercise bike while receiving donations.

It was recently staff and customers at the Grand Arcade’s turn and the bike will be back there on February 23 between 10am and 3pm.

From left: Mike Matthew, general manager at The Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan, on a static fitness bike, pictured with Chris Swinton, events and fundraising at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, as staff from the Grand Aracade and shoppers take turns to pedal a total of 2024km, part of the Feel Good February challenge, raising funds for the charity

The bike has also been to the Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh and returns on February 16.

After the first Grand Arcade visit, hospice spokesman Chris Swinton said: “We are incredibly grateful to Grand Arcade and the local community for supporting us throughout our Feel Good February challenge.

"The hospice must raise £12,000 a day from fundraising efforts and relies on the kindness and generosity of the people of Wigan and Leigh to achieve this.