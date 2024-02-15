News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan shopping centre staff and retailers take part in epic two-wheeled challenge for hospice

Wigan retail mall staff, customers and shopworkers have been getting a sweat on doing their bit for a charity’s funds.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Throughout this month Wigan and Leigh Hospice has been running its Feel Good February exercise bike challenge, hoping to rack up 2024km on a static exercise bike while receiving donations.

It was recently staff and customers at the Grand Arcade’s turn and the bike will be back there on February 23 between 10am and 3pm.

Read More
Wigan borough dad running half marathon for son living with muscular dystrophy
From left: Mike Matthew, general manager at The Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan, on a static fitness bike, pictured with Chris Swinton, events and fundraising at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, as staff from the Grand Aracade and shoppers take turns to pedal a total of 2024km, part of the Feel Good February challenge, raising funds for the charityFrom left: Mike Matthew, general manager at The Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan, on a static fitness bike, pictured with Chris Swinton, events and fundraising at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, as staff from the Grand Aracade and shoppers take turns to pedal a total of 2024km, part of the Feel Good February challenge, raising funds for the charity
From left: Mike Matthew, general manager at The Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan, on a static fitness bike, pictured with Chris Swinton, events and fundraising at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, as staff from the Grand Aracade and shoppers take turns to pedal a total of 2024km, part of the Feel Good February challenge, raising funds for the charity
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bike has also been to the Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh and returns on February 16.

After the first Grand Arcade visit, hospice spokesman Chris Swinton said: “We are incredibly grateful to Grand Arcade and the local community for supporting us throughout our Feel Good February challenge.

"The hospice must raise £12,000 a day from fundraising efforts and relies on the kindness and generosity of the people of Wigan and Leigh to achieve this.

"Their hard work is inspiring, and we cannot thank them enough for their support.”

Related topics:WiganGrand ArcadeLeigh