Wigan shopping centre staff and retailers take part in epic two-wheeled challenge for hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Throughout this month Wigan and Leigh Hospice has been running its Feel Good February exercise bike challenge, hoping to rack up 2024km on a static exercise bike while receiving donations.
It was recently staff and customers at the Grand Arcade’s turn and the bike will be back there on February 23 between 10am and 3pm.
The bike has also been to the Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh and returns on February 16.
After the first Grand Arcade visit, hospice spokesman Chris Swinton said: “We are incredibly grateful to Grand Arcade and the local community for supporting us throughout our Feel Good February challenge.
"The hospice must raise £12,000 a day from fundraising efforts and relies on the kindness and generosity of the people of Wigan and Leigh to achieve this.
"Their hard work is inspiring, and we cannot thank them enough for their support.”