Bossi Okusanya, a carer at Norley Hall Care Home, recently surprised the home’s residents with a performance in a talent contest.

Year two pupils at St Cuthbert’s Primary School have been learning about Africa and contacted Bossi after seeing her on the Wigan Today website.

Dressed in her traditional Nigerian attire, she discussed life in Nigeria and the country’s culture before treating the children to a performance.

Elizabeth Garner, Bossi Okusanya and Year 2 Students at St Cuthberts Primary School.

The class had the opportunity to share their knowledge of the country, with one pupil performing a traditional song he had learned from his family alongside Bossi.

Following the performance she was invited to view the pupils’ work on Africa.

Julia Entwistle, activity co-ordinator at Norley Hall Care Home, said: “It was amazing to watch the interaction between Bossi and year two and how the information Bossi shared about her Nigerian culture sparked conversation with students about all things Africa.

“It was very touching watching a pupil and Bossi sing a Nigerian song together.

"It was so heart-warming and I can’t wait to network with St Cuthbert’s Primary School and build strong relationships.”

Elizabeth Garner, key stage one phase leader at St Cuthbert’s, said: “We were so fortunate to have a visit from Bossi.

"We’ve been learning about Africa and the many countries and wonderful cultures that the continent embodies.

“To have a first-hand talk from Bossi, who was born and lived in Nigeria, was such a brilliant enrichment to our curriculum.

"The children are now able to link their learning from books, atlases, artwork, videos and online research to a real-life person who talked about her culture and her real love of African food. The visit has enriched our curriculum so much.

"The children were very excited to tell their grown-ups all about it when they were going home.

"Thank you for giving their new learning in class real life context and helping it to become ‘sticky knowledge’ to remember for life.

“We are so excited about re-affirming our community links with Norley Hall Care Home as we have very fond pre-pandemic memories of time shared with their residents.