Bossi steals the show as a Wigan care home hosts its first talent competition

Staff and residents of a Wigan care home have been showcasing some hidden skills.
By Matt Pennington
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

In the first Norley’s Got Talent show, Norley Hall Care Home, which is part of the Millennium Care Group, took part in a company-wide competition which challenged each centre to create something special.

Acts included singing and dancing but there was one performance that stole the show. Staff member Bossi Okusanya entertained residents and colleagues in her amazing Nigerian attire with three incredible traditional performances.

Julia Entwistle, activity co-ordinator at Norley Hall, said: “We’ve been blown away with the positive response from staff, residents and their families with our first Norley’s Got Talent Show, it must be said the main highlight of our show was our very own Bossi!

Bossi's traditional Nigerian performance stole the shw at Norley Hall Care Home.
“It's marvellous that we get to share in her wonderful culture. When I was talking to Bossi prior to the event I could see how much pride she had in her Nigerian roots. The symbolism of the beading and the incredible colours of her attire engaged us all in a whole new world."

Care assistant Bossi said: "I'm overwhelmed, I'm so proud of myself. I've never done anything like this, but I felt at home performing in front of my residents.

"I loved seeing their faces light up, and seeing the joy I gave the residents made me so happy."

Vera, a resident at the home, said: "I thought it was a wonderful day. Everyone was great and I'm sorry I couldn't have joined in dancing with Bossi, she was fantastic!

"Everyone's been so friendly, and it’s been a marvellous afternoon! I'd like to see this happen again, I've really enjoyed myself, everyone has!"

