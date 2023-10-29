Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kellogg’s is offering grants for schools to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs, including equipment, food and learning materials.

It comes as 16 per cent of parents from the North West admit their children do not always have breakfast.

The study also found 65 per cent of parents who have struggled to keep their household fed have yet to rely on the help of others or use schemes like breakfast clubs.

Of those whose children go to breakfast clubs, 15 per cent do so every school day, 28 per cent three to four days a week, and 41 per cent one to two times, with 65 per cent revealing their littles ones attend them more often now than they were 12 months ago.

Worryingly, 46 per cent said their breakfast club closing would result in them having to work less or stop altogether.

Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s breakfast club manager, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 25 years.

“They contribute vastly to improving children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases.

“It’s not just the children that benefit – it’s a lifeline for parents too.”

Over the past 25 years, the scheme has helped 5,000 schools to support 500,000 children, with donations totalling £5m.

It has increased the size of its Breakfast Club Programme across the UK, expanding the number of schools supported in 2023 by another 50 per cent.