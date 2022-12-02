Kids Planet Day Nurseries has acquired Tender Years Day Nursery in Leigh, taking the total number of childcare providers in the expanding group to 142.

This nursery, was established in 2021 by Mike and Rachel Critchley, as a sister setting to their successful nursery in Bolton.

Despite challenges caused by the pandemic, it has thrived, attracting new parents from the local area and surrounding towns due to its unique offering of five large, air-conditioned rooms, an expansive outdoor learning environment, off-road parking, and freshly cooked meals.

Tender Years Day Nursery

Mike and Rachel recently decided to sell to pursue a lifestyle change.

Following a confidential sales process with Christie & Co, the setting has been sold to national operator, Kids Planet, which now has over 143 settings across the UK.

Rachel Critchley former owner, said: “The sale of the business is for a lifestyle change. Kids Planet was the only operator that we would consider as they share the same ethos and drive to provide the best care for children.

"Sofia Beck supported us with the initial contact with Kids Planet and Claire Roberts, and her team provided an in depth and swift sale of our Leigh Nursery.”

Clare Roberts, CEO at Kids Planet, said: “Tender Years Leigh is a fantastic purpose-built building that is in its infancy, but has a dedicated and enthusiastic team in place that will make a great addition to Kids Planet.

"Their presence helps us develop an even stronger support network within the Greater Manchester area, as they will sit alongside our leading nurseries in that area.

"I am pleased to welcome the nursery into our Kids Planet family, and look forward to supporting the team as they integrate into our group.”

Sofia Beck, Associate Director - Childcare and Education at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “After selling Mike and Rachel their first nursery in 2015, it’s been a real pleasure keeping in touch with them over the years.

"Seeing what they had created from the ground up with their Leigh nursery after acquiring the vacant site in the middle of the pandemic was truly impressive.

“I could see that this setting was a clear fit for Kids Planet’s growing portfolio, especially given that they previously didn’t have a presence in the town Leigh.

"I’d like to wish Mike and Rachel all the best for the future, and I’m certain they have left their budding nursery in excellent hands.”

