Primary schools were invited to take part in an online multiplication challenge to support their readiness for SATs and multiplication tests.

A class of eight children from Landgate School in Bryn opted to take on the challenge. They succeeded in their mission of winning the regional heats and were then entered in the nationals.

Class 2A from Landgate School in Bryn, with their well-deserved certificates after coming top in a national maths competition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Kathy Claxton said: "From the second the national competition started, the class were on a one-way mission to see their school name in rankings.

"The energy of the class was electric, with the children willing each other to keep going and build up their scores. Several children requested to give up their playtimes to continue playing, whilst others continued in the evenings from home.

"The children understood that they were competing against mainstream schools and this made their passion and determination to succeed even stronger."

The pupils' hard work and determination paid off when the results arrived and Landgate were confirmed as the champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Claxton said: “We are immensely proud of what they have achieved and how they have represented the school.”

The class was rewarded with a celebratory lunch at Albert’s in Standish where they dined in style and received their well-deserved certificates.